Niftify Announces U.S. Launch and Partnership with Blockchain Platform Polygon

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niftify Limited LLC, the all-inclusive NFT platform, announces it is expanding operations by launching in the U.S. market. Beginning January 4, 2022, Niftify's NFT drops and exclusive community experiences will be open to U.S. residents.

Niftify also announces its partnership with Polygon, the Layer 2 scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain to offer the benefits of Layer 2 to its NFT creators. Through Layer 2, transactions are executed on a more scalable chain and then submitted periodically as a checkpoint to the Ethereum blockchain, allowing for lower transaction costs and increased transaction speeds. Niftify is also one of the reliable projects exploring the concept of "lazy minting," or minting an NFT without having to pay upfront network fees.

In addition to partnering with Polygon, Niftify has entered a partnership with Bittrex Global, one of the world's biggest blockchain digital asset trading platforms, to foster Niftify's innovation to new users.

"At Niftify, we envision a future where creators connect directly with their fans around the world. We want to bring the metaverse to the people and make it as accessible as possible," says Bruno Ver, co-founder and CEO of Niftify. "Expanding into the U.S. and enhancing platform functionality by meaningfully reducing the cost of minting and transacting for our creators helps us make our vision and goals a reality."

Niftify also announces these NFT drops:

Niftify Christmas Drop - December 25 : Starting on Christmas, users will have access to the Niftify Christmas drop, a collection of 5,000 unique NFTs. Users will be able to buy, bid on and sell this collection of algorithmically-generated images of Snowman Avatars to join the Snowman Family and get exclusive access to the Niftify community.

The Syndicate with Ice-T - January 4 : Tied to the U.S. launch, Niftify will release the second batch of The Syndicate , the platform's exclusive NFT collection with legendary rapper, songwriter, actor and producer Ice-T. This commemorative set of 10,000 NFTs was created in collaboration between Ice-T and Tommy the Animator . Purchasing these NFTs gives users access to the S Lounge, a virtual metaverse where you can sit down with the boss of the Syndicate, "Iceberg," for an interactive meeting about your NFT and potentially unlock a signature piece. Tied to the U.S. launch, Niftify will release the second batch of, the platform's exclusive NFT collection with legendary rapper, songwriter, actor and producer Ice-T. This commemorative set of 10,000 NFTs was created in collaboration between Ice-T and. Purchasing these NFTs gives users access to the S Lounge, a virtual metaverse where you can sit down with the boss of the Syndicate, "Iceberg," for an interactive meeting about your NFT and potentially unlock a signature piece.

Pink Slip - January 16 : Niftify will drop Pink Slip, a series of NFT collections of celebrities' own personal cars where the NFTs were scanned by the celebrities themselves. Owners of these NFTs will be able to race their NFT car for points and 'pink slips,' meaning if they race their car against someone else and win, they also win their opponent's car. The first batch will feature UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz with his Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Currently in beta launch, Niftify is a user-friendly platform allowing people to mint, buy, sell and swap NFTs. Unlike other platforms, creators are incentivized to mint and sell NFTs to benefit from the functionality of smart contracts, and Niftify offers them the opportunity to earn royalties of all future sales of their minted NFTs by using the Ethereum royalty protocol. NFTs on Niftify are also used as proof of ownership and history tracking for even physical items, as well as proof of authenticity for valuable digital and physical assets.

All NFT drops happen at 4:00 p.m. UTC on the release date. Niftify NFT drops are open globally, with the exception of residents of the U.S., Canada, China, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, Afghanistan, and Crimea (as a part of Ukraine). Starting January 4, 2022, all NFT drops will also be open to residents of the U.S. and Canada.

To learn more about Niftify, visit niftify.io .

About Niftify

Niftify™ is on a mission to create a strong community of NFT enthusiasts: creators, collectors, traders, gamers, and enterprises wanting to buy, sell or trade NFTs. With an all-inclusive platform that allows people to create, buy, sell and swap NFTs, Niftify offers all the benefits of the blockchain, without the complexity of owning a wallet or transacting in crypto. Niftify aims to take NFTs out of their infancy and bring them to the real world by unlocking their true potential.

Disclosure: This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the issuer or the selling security holder and that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. No offering in the United States is currently contemplated.

