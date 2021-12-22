Crown Capital Investments Acquires the JRT agency

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Capital Investments ("Crown Capital" or "CCI"), an Atlanta-based private equity investment firm, announces the addition of the JRT agency, a digital-first marketing services agency, and its sister company CG Detroit ®, a quality brand identification applied graphics provider, to its marketing solutions portfolio of companies.

Crown Capital Investments (PRNewsfoto/Crown Capital Family Office Services)

"Crown Capital Investments believes in purpose-based business solutions. Our growth strategies are for businesses and people", says Christopher Graham, Crown Capital Investment's Founder, "In JRT and CG, we see the same passion for impacting individuals and clients alike with great online and offline branding solutions."

JRT has been connecting brands with core enthusiasts for over 45 years from its headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Particularly, synergies between JRT and existing Crown Capital fund portfolio company, H&W Solutions, a direct marketing solutions provider, will boost JRT's consumer engagement and H&W's custom fulfillments.

"We're thrilled to join the Crown family," says Mark Bellissimo, JRT and CG Detroit CEO, "JRT's digital marketing focus and CG Detroit's branded marketing graphics fit hand in glove with Crown's existing capabilities. We can now offer clients a greater array of solutions to keep pace with today's ever evolving marketing demands."

Crown Capital Investments (CCI) is a private equity investment firm that acquires and optimizes tenured businesses typically in the industrials, infrastructure, value-added distribution, specialty manufacturing and brand management sectors. Crown Capital is committed to growing great businesses that transform communities with economic opportunity. Through long-term collaborative partnerships, CCI provides the active support and resources to help businesses increase value and facilitate growth to reach their full potential using a proven, results-based approach. CCI was founded by Christopher T. Graham, Esq. in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.crown-inv.com.

Media Contact:

Sara Munoz

Communications Manager

Crown Capital Investments, LLC

+1 (404) 389 4902

smunoz@ccfos.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crown Capital Investments