SHEIN Establishes $10 Million SHEIN Cares Fund To Expand Company's Sustainability And Social Impact Efforts

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a leading global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced today the launch of the SHEIN Cares Fund, a multi-year, $10 million commitment to support global non-profit organizations focused on empowering entrepreneurs, supporting underserved communities, ensuring animal health and welfare, and promoting recycling and the circular economy.

SHEIN Logo

The company announced the first recipient of SHEIN Cares funding as Vital Voices, a global NGO that invests in women leaders who are unafraid to tackle an issue – from gender-based violence to the climate crisis – but need support to make their vision a reality. Through a $500,000, two-year partnership, SHEIN Cares funding will support fellowships and mentoring programs for many female change-makers across the world.

"Women's participation in every sector is more critical than ever and changemakers in Vital Voices' network are charting a new course for women's leadership. We are thrilled to partner with SHEIN as they invest in women with strong roots in community, bold ideas that bridge divides and a strong commitment to paying it forward," said Alyse Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vital Voices Global Partnership.

Over the past year, SHEIN Cares has donated more than $1 million to global organizations, including in-kind and product donations. Additional causes to be supported by the SHEIN Cares Fund will be announced over the next year.

"Empowering individuals and giving back to those in need has been part of our company DNA since day one," said Molly Miao, Chief Marketing Officer at SHEIN. "Organizations like Vital Voices are critical given the challenges of inequity globally, and the reinforcement of barriers to economic development. In addition to our partners at Vital Voices, we hope the SHEIN Cares Fund will further support many organizations around the world who are on the front lines of tackling tough challenges."

About SHEIN and SHEIN Cares:

Founded in 2012, SHEIN is a leading global online retailer with operations in Guangzhou, Singapore and Los Angeles, along with other key markets. SHEIN reaches consumers across more than 150 countries and regions around the world. We place a premium on choice, delivering more than 6,000 new fashion, beauty and lifestyle products daily with more than 600,000 items available. Our mission is to help people express their individuality through the latest trends that are accessible and affordable. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at shein.com and instagram.com/sheinofficial.

SHEIN Cares, the philanthropic arm of the company's social impact agenda, makes monetary and in-kind contributions to organizations aligned with the company's mission: empowering entrepreneurs, helping communities thrive and protecting the environment.

CONTACT: media@sheingroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SHEIN