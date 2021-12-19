"Looking To The Future" Post-Pandemic Photography Contest Held Successfully In Shanghai

"Looking To The Future" Post-Pandemic Photography Contest Held Successfully In Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Looking to the future" post-pandemic photography contest ended officially on December 20.

Scan the QR code to view all the excellent works from the VR exhibition

The contest aims to manifest the cultural charm, technological strength of Shanghai in the post-pandemic era, and further promote cultural exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and the world.

A total of 3,617 photographs were collected domestically and 15,049 photographs were received from the international entry.

Sponsored by Visual China Group's subsidiary Shanghai Yuezhi Network Technology Co., Ltd. and co-sponsored by 500px, the "Looking to the future" post-pandemic photography contest won the support fund of "Chinese Culture Go Global" in Shanghai.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visual China Group