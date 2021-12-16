VA Ready Partners with Virginia Trucking Association to Get Drivers on the Road The new partnership aims to remedy supply chain issues and driver shortages in the Commonwealth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Ready Initiative (VA Ready), a 501(c)(3) public-private partnership dedicated to reskilling Virginians and helping them qualify for in-demand positions, announced a partnership with the Virginia Trucking Association (VTA), a non-profit association that provides full-time service and representation for the trucking industry, with the objective of getting more Virginia residents trained and employed as professional truck drivers.

The program, launching in January, will pair Virginia residents who complete the training necessary to receive their Commercial Driver's License (CDL) with various openings for drivers that VTA members have throughout the state.

"The VTA's mission of making Virginia the best state in the nation in which to base and operate a trucking company is key to Virginia's economic growth. VA Ready's mission is to help Virginians gain skills and help employers find the skilled talent they need. We're delighted to partner with VTA," said Caren Merrick, CEO of VA Ready.

"This program is about getting good people into good-paying jobs," said Dale Bennett, president and CEO of VTA. "There's a gap between individuals who are looking for work and the need we have for drivers, and we are looking forward to working with VA Ready to bridge that gap."

One primary goal of the VA Ready partnership with VTA is to staff 100 new drivers within the first 100 days of 2022. "Through VA Ready more than 700 Virginians are working toward or have completed their CDL and they are ready to work. These men and women are from all ages, ethnicities, and educational backgrounds," said Taylor Beck, Manager of Partnerships for the Virginia Ready Initiative. "This new partnership is vital for Virginia residents and for the Virginia economy. We're confident we can place our Scholars into jobs with VTA members, and support the hiring needs of the trucking industry."

The nation is seeing a historic shortage of qualified truck drivers. The American Trucking Associations estimate there are approximately 80,000 fewer drivers available than freight needs demand, with that deficit projected to grow over the next decade.

This shortage has led to a significant increase in the average pay for truck drivers. While the average truck driver's salary in 2020 was $47,130 , some drivers are now earning wages close to six figures annually due to the tight market. Hiring managers are hopeful that this rise in compensation, along with other benefits, will make truck driving a more attractive job prospect.

"Trucking may be new to a lot of people," said Ward Best, Chairman of the VTA, "But we want to show our communities that [truck driving] not only provides an essential service that benefits everyone, but can also be a lucrative and rewarding career move."

For more information about the VA Ready Initiative and how to apply for the program, visit www.vaready.org . For more information about the Virginia Trucking Association, visit www.vatrucking.org .

About the Virginia Ready Initiative (VA Ready)

VA Ready is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that launched in June 2020 with a mission to help thousands of Virginians access the short-term training needed to find jobs in today's most in-demand industries. With its Public-Private-Partnership design, VA Ready brings together the Virginia Community College System's (VCCS) 23 colleges, the Commonwealth's FastForward program, and more than 20 business partners who employ millions of Virginians. VA Ready Scholars have access to 34 healthcare, technology and other skilled training programs; learn the skills needed to secure one of today's most in-demand positions; receive $1,000 upon credential completion; and are connected to VA Ready's business partners for employment opportunities. Learn more at www.vaready.org

About Virginia Trucking Association (VTA)

Virginia Trucking Association (VTA) is a statewide, non-profit association of trucking companies, private fleet operators, industry suppliers, and other firms and individuals interested in the well-being of motor freight transportation at the local, state and national level. The VTA is the only organization in Virginia that provides full-time service and representation for the trucking industry. We represent family-owned and corporate trucking businesses engaged in the transport of goods and services throughout the state and our nation. The VTA is owned and operated by its members for their mutual benefit, governed by an Executive Committee and Board of Directors elected from the general membership.

