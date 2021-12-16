SymphonyAI Appoints Senior Executive As CFO

Wayne Kimber to drive financial planning and operations to further position enterprise AI software company for rapid growth in critical verticals

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI software solutions for key vertical sectors, announced Wayne Kimber has joined as CFO, a newly created position. Kimber's role will accelerate SymphonyAI's growth as an integrated enterprise AI company operating across growth verticals, including retail, CPG, financial services, manufacturing, and media.

"SymphonyAI is unique in its approach to high-value AI enterprise solutions. Our vertical businesses combine our EurekaAI platform capabilities and deep industry expertise to ensure our solutions deliver rapid customer value," said SymphonyAI Founder and Chairman Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. "This specific business approach, each led by a vertically-focused CTO and GTM team, is unmatched. The opportunity to create significant value and our recent growth—approaching $300 million annual recurring revenue—means it's time for a strong CFO to lead us to the next phase. I'm delighted to have Wayne join SymphonyAI. He brings a stellar track record of disciplined financial planning, governance, and operations."

Kimber will lead SymphonyAI's financial department and operations to accelerate company agility, ongoing growth, and expansion. He will drive corporate-level financial planning and operations, financial-centric business insights, and investor relations.

"SymphonyAI makes combining deep vertical competency with the power of a cross-industry platform look effortless," said Kimber. "That's a testament to the processes, culture, and discipline we have developed. These ingredients allow us to continue to add to the platform and deliver outsized value to our customers. I'm delighted to contribute to SymphonyAI's unique capacity to help our customers define the future."

Kimber joins SymphonyAI from Malwarebytes, where he was SVP of finance and chief accounting officer. Previously, he was the vice president of finance at Cloudera and a finance executive at Guidewire Software and Ariba. Kimber has a background in audit from PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte & Touche, and KPMG.

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, and media. SAI businesses have many leading enterprises as clients in each of these verticals. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals.

