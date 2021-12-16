SOUTHWEST ANNOUNCES THAT FULL SUMMER SCHEDULE IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced its full summer 2022 flight schedule is now available at Southwest.com, which allows Southwest® Customers the ability to book their vacations and travel through Sept. 5, 2022. Today's announcement also highlights the carrier's commitment to continue building on its world-famous point-to-point network while giving travelers more ways to reach their favorite summer destinations. Additionally, the Southwest's famous Customer-friendly policies means travelers never pay change fees(1), can check up to two bags for free(2), and experience the airline's famous Hospitality.

Beginning June 11, 2022, Southwest will offer new nonstop service on Saturdays between:

Austin and Cozumel, Mexico (Subject to government approvals)

Nashville and Portland, Maine

Denver and Eugene, Ore.

Starting June 5, 2022, Southwest will resume nonstop service between:

Denver and Amarillo (Sundays-Fridays)

Denver and Lubbock (Daily)

Denver and Midland/Odessa (Sundays-Fridays)

Houston (Hobby) and Louisville, Ky. (Sundays-Fridays)

Chicago (Midway) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (Daily)

Chicago (Midway) and Rochester, N.Y. (Twice a day Sundays-Fridays)

Chicago (Midway) and Tulsa, Okla. (Daily)

International Routes Returning for Summer 2022

Southwest also announced today that in June 2022, it resumes several international nonstop routes from cities across the United States including:

Orlando and Aruba (Daily)*

Austin and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Saturdays)**

Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (Saturdays)**

Milwaukee and Cancun, Mexico (Saturdays)**

Denver and Cozumel, Mexico (Saturdays)**

*Service begins June 5, 2022

**Service begins June 11, 2022

Also on June 5, 2022, the carrier will increase from Saturday-only to daily service on already-served routes between Austin and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos and between San Antonio and Cancun, Mexico.

A full list of the new and returning markets is available on the Southwest Airlines Newsroom.

These flights, as well the carrier's schedule through Sept. 5, 2022, are now available at Southwest.com.

(1) A fare difference might apply.

(2) First two checked bags, size and weight limits apply.

