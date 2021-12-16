ROBOCORP UNVEILS DYNAMIC SCALABILITY THAT ENABLES SIGNIFICANT COST SAVINGS

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Robocorp , the leading Gen-2 robotic process automation (RPA) provider, announced the release of its self-hosted scalable environments to enable cost savings and new use cases for customers. This announcement builds on Robocorp's goal to provide customers the agility required to quickly build, optimize and scale automation with additional security, as well as the ability to utilize their own scalable infrastructure to run any automation.

The new deployment provides customers the first-of-its-kind option to dynamically scale Windows automation use cases.

Additionally, this release works with the existing support that Robocorp offers to its users for Linux automation and custom-hosted Kubernetes docker containers.

"We've seen that our customers love running bots in container environments because it allows them to scale capacity up and down in a dynamic fashion," said Antti Karjalainen, Co-Founder & CEO, Robocorp Inc. "It's common that bots need to run in specific settings due to access, security, and compliance. Thus, on-demand self-hosted environments allow our users to combine the best of both worlds."

The built-in Robocorp Cloud containers provide customers additional cost savings benefits through untraditional consumption-based pricing. Meaning customers only pay for what they use, eliminating the need to continuously run virtual machines.

What's more, the recently launched Work Data Management solution will benefit from this feature, as well. Typically, a large and complex workload that is split into smaller tasks will take a long time to complete the entire process on a single machine; however, with on-demand scalable environments and parallel processing, customers can dynamically scale the environments and run the tasks in at the same time to complete the job faster.

"As automation continues to become more widely implemented by companies, creating a dynamic, and secure, runtime environment for automation is critical for innovation," said Chris Etheredge, VP Sales and Customer Operations, Robocorp Inc. "This release is an important step in providing accessible and effective automation across the globe, reducing the total cost, time, and workloads for companies and their teams."

About Robocorp

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous boundaries of RPA and intelligent automation. It makes it easy, affordable and fast for developers to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations. Robocorp is backed by Artisanal Ventures, Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Slow Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, and angels. It is based in the U.S. with primary offices in Finland. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/ .

