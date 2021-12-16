Research Innovations, Inc. Earns Third Great Place to Work Certification™

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. (RII) today announced it is Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. This year, 97% of employees said RII is a great place to work, which is 38% higher than average for a U.S. company. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, and certification is earned using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data driven For All methodology.

"Receiving the Great Place to Work certification is a testament to our employees' passion for creating and maintaining a positive and caring work environment," said Rich Briggs, Founder/CTO of RII. "Our core purpose is to create RIIdiculously Awesome solutions that make the world safer, and the best way to do that is to enable innovation with an engaged and empowered team. Even with the continuing challenges of COVID, we're happy to hear that the support we always aim to provide for employees is felt."

"RII's culture differentiates us as a company in this industry, and we work hard to make sure that it fosters innovation and a sense of belonging," said Erin Fristoe, Director of Community and Talent Acquisition at RII. "As our workforce grows, it's our strong and caring culture that continues to make employees feel supported and connected, even with employees working remotely."

About Research Innovations, Inc.

With offices nationwide, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and with select international customers. RII is a leader in Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) efforts with its cutting-edge solutions, rapidly delivering transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer."

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

