ProSight Announces Two Leadership Appointments Within Its Executive Liability Vertical Christine (McSweeny) Doherty appointed head of financial institutions; Philip Yung named head of commercial management

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSight Global, Inc. ("ProSight"), a leading domestic specialty insurance company, announced leadership appointments within its financial institutions and commercial management divisions.

Christine (McSweeny) Doherty has been appointed Vice President, Financial Institutions Segment Leader, where she will be responsible for overseeing all management and professional liability products for public and private financial institutions, including strategic direction, underwriting strategy, and product development. Based in New York, NY, Doherty will report to Keith Lavigne, Senior Vice President, Executive Liability, at ProSight.

Concurrently, Philip Yung has been named Vice President, Commercial Management Liability Segment Leader, where he will be responsible for overseeing ProSight's primary and excess management liability products for all public companies. Yung will also be based in New York and report to Lavigne.

"Christine and Philip's wealth of industry knowledge and expertise will be instrumental for ProSight as we continue to invest in and enhance our executive liability offering," said Lavigne. "Their proven success driving profitable growth, product development expertise, and delivery of valuable solutions will further allow us to offer distinctive risk solutions crafted to meet the unique needs of our customers."

Doherty joins ProSight with more than 20 years of insurance industry experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Financial and Professional Liability Practice (FINPRO) at Marsh. Prior to that Doherty served in various roles of increasing responsbility in both the Private and Not-for-Profit Management Liability and Financial Institutions divisions at AIG, most recently as Regional Underwriting Manager in the Financial Institutions division.

Yung joins with over two decades of insurance experience, most recently serving as Vice President, Product Manager for Public Directors and Officers Liability at Ironshore Insurance, a Liberty Mutual Company. Prior to that Yung held various positions of increasing responsibility at Liberty International Underwriters focused on Private and Public Company Management Liability Lines.

About ProSight Global, Inc.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight is an innovative property and casualty insurance company, providing a wide range of property and liability solutions to customers across the United States. The diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses protect their assets, manage risks, and provide financial security. ProSight is rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. To learn more about ProSight visit www.prosightspecialty.com.

