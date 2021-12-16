Jenna Guarneri of JMG Public Relations Announces You Need PR, An Inc. Original Imprint

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenna Guarneri, Founder and CEO of JMG Public Relations , an award winning PR firm for innovators and their venture backed startup companies, announced her debut book, entitled You Need PR, an Inc. Original Imprint by Greenleaf Publishing Group, launching Spring 2022. You Need PR is an approachable guide for early-stage startup companies and individuals looking for a robust PR strategy, but do not yet have the budget or the capacity to hire the full PR firm on retainer. You Need PR assists companies in establishing a brand, building their narrative, launching strategies, and delivering results.

Having the right exposure is vital to securing new customers, company growth, future funding and overall, a company's success. Unfortunately, many startup companies don't have the funds to hire a consistent PR company with a monthly retainer and failure is common, with 70% of startups deteriorating during years two through five. Ensuring startups are building deep, meaningful, long-lasting connections through every point of contact, You Need PR examines public relations from a more holistic perspective. You Need PR shares tools that will allow any company to manage their own public relations initiatives and to help businesses establish what they need in order to be successful.

Jenna Guarneri launched JMG Public Relations in 2015, offering a unique blend of creative thinking, strategizing, and execution of public relations campaigns. A leader with the sheer desire to be in the know, Jenna counsels innovators, mentors others in her field, and provides a constant commitment to changing the world for the better. Jenna and JMG are devoted to providing quality work that will help clients reach a multi-platform audience while establishing their brands.

JMG Public Relations is an award winning, full-service public relations firm for startup companies on a mission is to pave the way through a crowded media landscape. JMG gets their clients the visibility they need to make a lasting impact. For further information, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com , on Instagram at @jmg_pr and on LinkedIn at @jmgpublicrelations . You can connect with Jenna Guarneri on Instagram at @jenguarneri and on LinkedIn at @jennaguarneri .

An Inc. Original is the official publishing imprint of Inc. Magazine and is a collection of books written by the most innovative minds in business. Catered specifically to entrepreneurs, An Inc. Original titles cover all aspects of launching and maintaining a successful company.

Greenleaf Book Group is a publisher and distributor best known for its innovative business model, distribution power and award-winning designs. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States by Inc. magazine, it has represented more than 1,000 titles, including 49 that have hit The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal or USA Today Best Seller lists.

