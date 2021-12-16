InventHelp Inventor Develops an Interchangeable Bumper Sticker System (HFD-115)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Channelview, Texas who was looking for a way to display various bumper stickers on an automotive vehicle, developed an interchangeable unit for multiple messages without the typical residual damage associated with traditional bumper stickers and is easily removed.

The patent-pending invention would allow various messages and graphics to be displayed with easy changing of each message insert for personal expression.

The inventor described the invention as "a vehicular device to allow persons to express themselves via multiple messaging through announced events, sports team support, political preferences, product marketing efforts, etc."

