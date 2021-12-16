Global Paytech Ventures (GPT) Invests in Paysend's Unique Cross-Border Payment Solution for its Enormous Scale

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Paytech Ventures (GPT) announced their follow-on investment in Paysend, the card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform renowned for its worldwide scale and its plans for further global expansion.

"Paysend offers a truly global, cross-border solution that integrates the entire payment ecosystem. I am hugely excited by Paysend's potential to become the number one payments platform of choice for customers around the world," said Javier Perez, GPT's Founder and Managing Partner.

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem that enables consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world, Paysend currently supports a cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs. Paysend can send money to 135 countries worldwide and has attracted more than five million consumers to its platform.

"No one in the cross border payment market has a solution with this level of scale," said Kristofer (Kriffy) Perez, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner at GPT along with his brother Daniel Perez. "Paysend has solved for a very real problem and their solution is more comprehensive than anything else available."

Paysend's recent milestones:

Earlier this year, Paysend had a successful Series B funding round that raised $125 million at a valuation of $700+ million.

Paysend reached more than 5 million users after less than five years in operation — with one and a half million joining in the last six months alone. Paysend is one of the few incumbent fintech companies to have reached a user base of this size in that timeframe.

With a growth rate of 14,498%, Paysend has been ranked the third fastest growing technology company in the UK by Deloitte.

About Global Paytech Ventures (GPT)

Global Paytech Ventures (GPT) is a venture capital firm that invests in early stage paytech companies that are looking to raise seed, Series A, or Series B round funding. GPT is lead by Javier Perez and his sons, Daniel Perez and Kristofer Perez — each have extensive payments industry expertise. GPT was founded by Javier Perez, who spent 25 years at Mastercard, including 15 years as president of Mastercard Europe. Under Perez's leadership, Mastercard Europe was recognized as the leader in payments technology innovation. GPT helps paytech companies achieve global success through their unrivaled paytech ecosystem expertise and their comprehensive network of industry contacts.

