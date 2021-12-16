Five New Model Homes to Bring Olde Naples Charm to Naples Park The unassuming neighborhood is poised to become Southwest FL's newest hot spot

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovadia "Ovi" Levy, Executive Chairman of Ovi Properties, has coordinated with Fox Premier Builders, JMDG Architecture, and Clive Daniel Home to bring Olde Naples charm to Naples Park with five new model homes.

Master Suite: 708 92nd Ave. N (Naples, FL)

Thanks to new developments, Naples Park is poised to become Southwest Florida's hottest new real estate market.

While Olde Naples has long been revered for its beautiful tree-lined streets, quaint historic district, and vibrant downtown, Levy believes Naples Park has the potential to become Southwest Florida's newest hot spot. Sitting between Vanderbilt Beach Road and Immokalee Road on the west side of U.S. 41, the neighborhood is located just across the street from the shops and restaurants at Mercato and a short walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach and the Ritz-Carlton.

"Naples Park is the greatest hidden gem in Naples," Levy said. "It's perfect for families or vacationers who are looking for somewhere that's centrally-located, yet still quiet and private."

To help revitalize this special neighborhood, Levy has enlisted the help of what he calls his "dream team." Fox Premier Builders, JMDG Architecture, and Clive Daniel Home are all well-established within the Naples community and are well-known for having completed some of the area's most prominent projects.

The team has already begun its first model in the neighborhood, located at 708 92nd Ave. N. The four-bed, four-bath home boasts incredible attention to detail—from its showstopping design to its smart phone-controlled alarm and monitoring features. Inside, the award-winning designers at Clive Daniel Home have selected furnishings that evoke a sophisticated but relaxed metropolitan feel, complementing the home's wide-plank white oak flooring, vaulted ceilings, and upscale lighting throughout.

The model is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2022. In a time when inventory is low and there are few places to build, the model presents a rare opportunity to purchase a new, fully turnkey home. Ovi Properties has hired Michelle Craft, Managing Broker of Naples Homes and Rentals, to exclusively handle the sales of all its projects in Naples Park. For more information about the property and future models, please contact her at craftmichelle@gmail.com or 239.784.9356.

Contact: Michelle Craft

Ovi Properties

craftmichelle@gmail.com

239.784.9356

