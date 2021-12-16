First fundraising for the start-up LOLO PARIS, welcoming OBRATORI to its capital to democratize tailor-made and eco-responsible lingerie.

MARSEILLE, France, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LOLO PARIS, a young custom-made lingerie DNVB, has just finalized a first capital increase with several investors including OBRATORI, L'OCCITANE group's seed fund. This operation will allow it to increase its notoriety, accelerate its growth and thus continue to develop its innovative lingerie offer.

From an obvious observation to the tailor-made algorithm

LOLO PARIS, created in 2019 by Mélissa Perraudeau and Océane Brière, is particularly innovative in its personalized approach to lingerie, in which technology is put at the service of the female morphology.

The startup has developed an algorithm that allows to select the ideal size, among 57 bra sizes, to enhance all breasts, whatever their measurements. The strength of LOLO PARIS consists in offering women innovative underwear, which adapts to their morphology and not the other way around!

A confident and committed investor behind LOLO PARIS

Through this investment, OBRATORI, L'OCCITANE Group seed investment fund, intends to support the development of the young company. "LOLO PARIS brings together all the fundamental elements to be supported by OBRATORI: talented leaders, high-quality technological expertise, excellent market potential and a strong international ambition", explains Amaury Godron, Managing Director at OBRATORI.

Delphine Oung, Investments' manager, shares this point of view: "We are very happy to participate in this fundraising and thus give Mélissa, Océane and their team the means to support their ambition. LOLO PARIS is now a company ready to accelerate, it has designed a product well received by the market, the technological heart of the product is solid and innovative, and the business development plan is promising. We are convinced that LOLO PARIS is able to meet the challenge of this growth".

"OBRATORI's support gives us confidence that new technologies must be made available for female well-being. The bra has not changed in 100 years, while 9 out of 10 women wear one every day! The market is huge, and we are convinced that our solution has very strong potential. We are delighted to be able to count on OBRATORI to support us in the next stages of our development", indicate for their part, Mélissa Perraudeau and Océane Brière, founders of LOLO PARIS.

