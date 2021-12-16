Ellucian Cloud Solutions to Accelerate Digital Transformation at Miles College

RESTON, Va. and FAIRFIELD, Ala., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Miles College has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A new Ellucian customer and one of the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Miles College joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide in the cloud with Ellucian and more than 500 institutions in the cloud with their full SIS/ERP.

Miles College will implement Ellucian Colleague SaaS, a comprehensive, modern, and cloud-based ERP to support the institution's digital transformation strategy that focuses on building an accessible learning environment for students. Upgrading systems will provide students with an online, self-service experience for registration and course enrollment, with easy access to grades and a holistic view of financial aid and overall financial standing. Integrated data across platforms will deliver greater insights to campus leaders, and IT administrators will recognize efficiencies and greater security.

"Under the leadership of President Knight, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing our students with a seamless enrollment experience, and to do that effectively, we have to improve the way we operate," said Michael Johnson, Chief Innovation Officer, Miles College. "The decision to move forward with Ellucian Colleague SaaS provides a valuable opportunity to improve our technological infrastructure and better serve our students."

"Miles College is an innovative leader focused on providing an environment that positions students for success and we are pleased to welcome them to the Ellucian customer community," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Leveraging Colleague's SaaS delivery model, Miles College will streamline processes and modernize operations for an overall improved user experience for students, faculty and staff. We look forward to a strong partnership accelerating the institution's digital transformation to support its growing number of students."

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. The Ellucian community also serves the largest number of HESS members promoting collaboration and shared expertise in higher education. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Miles College

Miles College, founded in 1898, is a premier liberal arts institution located in metropolitan Birmingham within the corporate limits of the City of Fairfield. The noble founders of the institution saw educated leadership as the paramount need in the black community. Miles, which is fully accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and accredited by Commission on Colleges for the awarding of Baccalaureate Degrees, is the only four-year institution in historic Birmingham, Alabama designated as a member of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

