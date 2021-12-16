DonorSearch and CoreLogic Partnership

Together, delivering the industry's preeminent national real estate data source and are broadly preferred by fundraisers in the US

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DonorSearch, the premier provider of donor prospect intelligence, today announced the addition of CoreLogic real estate data to its advanced research platform and batch screening service. CoreLogic is the industry's largest and most precise source of real property ownership and market value data. Nonprofits can now swiftly and precisely assess prospective donor wealth and determine giving potential with CoreLogic data.

"CoreLogic data is a game-changer for nonprofits looking to measure wealth and determine gift potential," says Bill TeDesco, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DonorSearch. "The ownership and market value data are so strong that this will further enhance our products and our ability to profile the largest donors' interests nationwide with greater confidence."

With the addition of CoreLogic's comprehensive and extensively researched real estate data, DonorSearch clients can now:

Track ownership changes faster.

Rely on more accurate market values.

As a result, see a 20-30% increase in name-to-property matches.

Employ a new level of matching logic that finds more matches and does an even better job isolating ownership in high-density housing, including co-ops in New York City and shared ownership buildings throughout the coverage.

Confidently identify even more property owners in states with unusual address conventions like Hawaii .

CoreLogic real estate data is available immediately and is already active for Integrated Searches, screening, and AI products. This implementation also enhances the Search Options tab, specifically searching by an address nationally and searching by name.

About DonorSearch: DonorSearch connects more causes to people who have an affinity and capacity to give. Through giving insights, wealth screening, and access to secure and accurate donor profile data, we help nonprofits grow giving programs and build donor relationships quickly, efficiently, and securely. We integrate interactively with many CRMS, making the CoreLogic real estate intelligence available from within systems like RE NXT, BBCRM, Bloomerang, DonorPerfect, Salesforce, Salesforce implementations by SSB's Affiniquest and UCInnovation, Ascend, Ellucian CRM Advance, Microsoft Dynamics, EveryAction, and 35+ others.

