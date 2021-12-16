Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MANSFIELD, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: CZFS), the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB), recently declared a cash dividend for its shareholders.

The cash dividend of $0.47 per share is payable on December 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2021. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.2% over the regular cash dividend of $0.456 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2021.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a $2.05 billion bank holding company conducting business through First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB). First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) operates 30 offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York.

