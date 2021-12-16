BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® ANNOUNCES 10th BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE INNOVATION SUMMIT™

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners with members in over 100 countries, today announced the 10th annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit™, to be held in-person in Reston, VA and virtually on March 22 – 24, 2022. Registration for this hybrid event, which blends in-person engagement with virtual participation, is now available at 10th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit.

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. (PRNewsfoto/The Business Architecture Guild)

Co-sponsored by the Business Architecture Guild® and the Object Management Group®, this three-day event features presentations, open discussion, panels and opportunities for in-person and remote attendees to learn about exciting advancements across the global business architecture community and cross-section of industries.

The 2022 Summit will feature speakers from financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, logistics, manufacturing, not-for-profits, pharmaceuticals, transportation and other sectors. Summit speakers will share fresh perspectives and new stories about business architecture and how they are using it to enable strategy execution, improve customer experience, accelerate regulatory compliance, manage organization change, modernize technology and more.

According to Summit Co-chair and Business Architecture Guild president William Ulrich, "The upcoming Summit will feature the most industry sector, geographic and topically diverse sessions to date, which is a strong sign that not only is business architecture now commonly practiced around the globe, but that the practice is maturing."

In addition to a panel discussion about the latest advancements in tools and technologies available to organizations today, special sessions include a Business Architecture Core Metamodel (BACM) Standard update as well as findings from a recent study that correlates the strategy execution gap and the future role for business architecture in graduate school business curriculum.

To accommodate attendees from around the global, all sessions will be recorded so that attendees may listen regardless of location. For those new to the discipline, the Summit is preceded by a free, half-day Business Architecture Primer.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild