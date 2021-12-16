Boeing Donates $1 Million to Assist with Tornado Recovery and Relief Efforts

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] is committing $1 million to assist with disaster recovery and relief efforts across the Midwest and Southern United States in the aftermath of last week's unprecedented tornado outbreak.

"The damage caused by these tornadoes is devastating, and Boeing and our employees stand ready to assist our neighbors and colleagues who have been affected," said Ziad S. Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations. "We are committed to partnering with organizations that will quickly bring relief to those communities hardest hit by these storms so that residents can begin to pick up the pieces and start the rebuilding process."

Funding from Boeing and the Boeing Charitable Trust will support the following organizations:

"Feeding America and local member food banks are working hard to support our neighbors who were impacted by the recent tornadoes," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We are deeply grateful for Boeing's support, which will allow us to continue providing food, water and essential supplies to the most heavily impacted areas."

"Samaritan's Purse is so thankful for Boeing's support and generous donation to our tornado response efforts," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "This gift is supporting our work in Kentucky and Arkansas as we help families who were devastated by the deadly tornadoes start to recover from the storms. Thank you for providing both physical help and hope to these hurting families."

In addition to corporate charitable investments, Boeing employees give to their local communities by participating in volunteer and charitable gift match programs. Consistent with Boeing employee gift match programs, the company will match qualifying employee contributions made in support of tornado relief.

Disaster recovery and relief efforts align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where our colleagues live and work. Boeing employs more than 18,000 people in Missouri and Illinois and employs an additional 1,100 employees in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.

Boeing is active and engaged in the Midwest and Southern U.S., contributing a combined $140 million in charitable contributions across both regions over the last five years. Boeing has donated $13 million to disaster relief and humanitarian efforts globally in 2021.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

