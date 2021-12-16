AARP Services Announces New AARP Member Benefits and Programs

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can now take advantage of new benefits that include savings and special offers from Naked Wines and American Home Shield. AARP has also selected Oak Street Health as the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name.

"From healthcare to self-care to caring for your home, we are happy to announce a variety of new resources that will allow AARP members to take full advantage of the value their membership offers," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "In addition to new benefits this winter, we're excited to share that AARP has selected Oak Street Health as the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name because of its commitment to delivering exceptional and accessible primary care to older adults on Medicare."

Oak Street Health – Oak Street Health provides primary care services for adults on Medicare from a team of doctors, nurses and other professionals, dedicated to keeping you well—physically, mentally and socially. AARP membership is not required. – Oak Street Health provides primary care services for adults on Medicare from a team of doctors, nurses and other professionals, dedicated to keeping you well—physically, mentally and socially. AARP membership is not required.

$110 voucher on their first order of $139.99 or more and earn $6 monthly in wine credits to put towards future wines purchases when they sign up to become a regular subscriber as a Naked Wines Angel. Naked Wines Angels save up to 60% off each purchase, get shipping included on all orders over $100 and are backed by a 100% no-hassle refund guarantee on every wine, making every wine purchase risk-free. Naked Wines – AARP members have new benefits with the largest direct-to-consumer online winery in America. Members receive avoucher on their first order ofor more and earnmonthly in wine credits to put towards future wines purchases when they sign up to become a regular subscriber as a Naked Wines Angel. Naked Wines Angels save up to 60% off each purchase, get shipping included on all orders overand are backed by a 100% no-hassle refund guarantee on every wine, making every wine purchase risk-free.

American Home Shield – AARP members save a minimum of $36 on any customizable home service plan available for purchase online from American Home Shield. Members can enjoy the peace of mind of knowing who to call—and how much it will cost—when parts of covered items like air conditioners, refrigerators, or dishwashers break down. Except where otherwise noted, this exclusive offer can be combined with any current, eligible American Home Shield offer to save even more. – AARP members save a minimum ofon any customizable home service plan available for purchase online from American Home Shield. Members can enjoy the peace of mind of knowing who to call—and how much it will cost—when parts of covered items like air conditioners, refrigerators, or dishwashers break down. Except where otherwise noted, this exclusive offer can be combined with any current, eligible American Home Shield offer to save even more.

For more information about the benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits . AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

