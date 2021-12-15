VINFAST TO REVEAL ITS ELECTRIC VEHICLE LINEUP AND TECHNOLOGIES AT CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast announces its participation at CES 2022, the most influential tech event in the world, taking place Jan 5-8, 2022. VinFast will showcase its full EV line-up entering segments A, B, C, D and E. This represents the next step in VinFast's Future of Mobility journey of driving the movement of the global smart EV revolution.

At CES 2022, VinFast will continue to advance its message advocating for a clean future of mobility with the concept of 'destination: future'. The message represents an ongoing journey that began at the 2021 LA Auto Show in November.

The highlight of this stage of the journey is unveiling the company's full EV lineup, comprised of five models, including three unreleased vehicles entering the A, B and C segments at CES. The remaining two models, the VF e35 and VF e36, entered the D and E segments, respectively, and were released at the LA Auto Show in November 2021.

With the elegance of the world-famous Pininfarina and Torino Design crafted into all of VinFast's EV models at CES 2022, the lineup is sure to impress and captivate the public. Pininfarina and Torino Design used their modern design languages to optimize aerodynamics and create comfortable driving experiences while upholding aesthetics that reflect each segment's unique features.

VinFast's smart EVs will be equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems, featuring Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Driver Monitoring, Fully Automated Parking, Summon Vehicle and more. Additionally, the cars integrate Smart Services, including in-car control features such as Voice Assistant, Virtual Assistant and E-Commerce Services, among others, for the ultimate exciting driving experience on every journey.

With CES 2022, Vinfast will showcase several smart features developed by VinFast engineers and leading brands in the vehicle-technology industry. VinFast will also announce strategic partnerships with industry-leading companies and suppliers possessing outstanding innovative technologies. These collaborations embrace VinFast's "Technologies for Life" approach of offering customers exciting experiences and optimal utilities to enhance their daily lives.

In addition, Vingroup will introduce advanced technologies utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), big data and machine learning platforms developed by the group's member companies such as VinAI, VinBigData, VinBrain and Vantix.

According to Ms. Thuy Le, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, "VinFast will bring high-standard designs, advanced technologies and a wide range of products to global consumers at CES 2022. We contribute our best products to offer more convenient and accessible options for the public to transition to EVs and create a more sustainable future for our planet."

In warmly welcoming Vietnam's first and only EV brand, Ms. Karen Chupka, EVP of CES at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), noted, "Tech has never been more important in our lives and CES is the global stage for brands to showcase how they are driving this change. The transportation and vehicle tech category – to be featured in the new West Hall of the LVCC – is tracking for record growth at CES 2022. We are thrilled to welcome VinFast as a first-time exhibitor to help tell this story as they share their bold vision of driving the electric vehicle revolution."

Prior to this, Vingroup also officially announced to start construction of the VinES Battery Manufacturing Factory in Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh Province, affirming its determination in the strategy of turning VinFast into a global smart electric vehicle brand.

VinFast will continue sharing more news and updates about the global EV brand and its strategy to realize the future of mobility at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 5 to 8, 2022. Attendees can find VinFast at booth #6043 (West Hall). The public is invited to join VinFast at CES 2022 and learn more about the event by visiting http://vinfastauto.com/CES2022./.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

VinFast has announced three electric car models, exceptional battery leasing policies, and industry-leading 10-year warranties. In July 2021, VinFast started expanding to the North American and European markets. Two of its smart electric SUV models – VF e35 and VF e36, are expected to be available for pre-orders globally in the first half of 2022.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of 35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology, Industry, and Services.

