Twinings' New 'Drink in Life' Campaign Brings Vibrancy and Positivity to Wellbeing Drinks

CLIFTON, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twinings , a leading wellbeing drinks brand, blends positivity and vibrancy in its new "Drink in Life" campaign, inviting consumers to share in the optimism of the reinvigorated brand. Showcasing its new Superblends™ collection, "Drink in Life" demonstrates how these new products help consumers feel good, live well and enjoy life. Twinings' Superblends™ are at the heart of the "Drink in Life" campaign, with four delicious new flavors that are fortified with vitamins and functional additives.

"Our 'Drink in Life' campaign is rooted in the idea that taking even the smallest step counts when it comes to reaching your wellness goals and contributing to your overall health," said Mike Currie, VP of Marketing at Twinings North America. "Twinings is committed to delivering quality teas with exceptional taste and aroma that make consumers feel good - both inside and out - with every sip."

The "Drink in Life" campaign features Twinings' new Superblends™ collection, which are wellbeing-focused teas that include functional additives and ingredients. Superblends™ offers consumers a simple way to approach their overall wellbeing by providing physical and mental benefits*. With a signature blend of tradition and innovation, Twinings delivers delicious wellbeing drinks that nourish the mind, body and soul*. The Superblends™ collection is available in four premium flavors, with additional flavors slated for 2022.

Sleep+: Wake Up Wonderful*

Immune Support+: A Super Defense*

Energy+: Play All Day*

Heartea+: Support a Healthy Heart*

"Twinings' Master Blenders leverage generations of trusted knowledge and ethical integrity to craft exceptional wellbeing drinks that are made with only the finest herbs, fruits and teas," said Sophia Forrester, Herbal Advisor at Twinings North America. "Twinings is proud to introduce its latest Superblends™ collection, which offers a range of functional benefits to help consumers enhance their everyday lives, without compromising on great taste."

Twinings inspires consumers to "Drink in Life" with its full portfolio of wellness drinks, which includes its Superblends™ collection in addition to products that contain Probiotics and Adaptogens such as Calm , Detox , and Boost . Each cup of Twinings' Probiotic tea delivers 250 million CFU of probiotics that have been shown to help with effective digestion support. As part of an active and healthy lifestyle, Twinings' Adaptogen teas can provide comfort and relaxation, work in harmony with the body's natural detoxification process and help rev up metabolism.

In addition to its rigorous product development process, social responsibility remains top of mind for Twinings. The company's Sourced with Care program aims to improve the lives of its growing communities with efforts that deliver tangible benefits for those involved in Twinings' supply chain. Examples include empowering women and youth, improving access to water and sanitation, and enhancing livelihoods and land.

The "Drink in Life" campaign will be supported by a multifaceted marketing campaign inclusive of connected television, digital campaigns and in-store point-of-sale materials. Twinings' Superblends™, Probiotics and Adaptogens are sold at national retailers nationwide, leading e-commerce sites, and through twiningsusa.com for $5.49 (price varies by retailer) per carton. For more information, visit twiningsusa.com or @TwiningsUSA on Instagram and Facebook .

About Twinings

Twinings is a vibrant wellbeing drinks brand that delivers premium teas with high-quality taste. Backed by generations of trusted knowledge and ethical integrity, Twinings' Master Blenders are committed to delivering nature's goodness and ensuring consistent taste and quality by sourcing the world's finest herbs, fruits and teas. From traditional teas to functional blends, Twinings encourages consumers to "Drink in Life" by celebrating the small steps that make wellbeing attainable and remain committed to an optimistic life that is well-lived, one sip at a time. Twinings is sold on Amazon, at national retailers nationwide, and through twiningsusa.com .

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. As with any supplement, if you are pregnant or nursing, consult your healthcare provider before using this product.

Contact:

Power Digital Marketing

Twinings@powerdigital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Twinings