Traveling to Toast with Loved Ones This Holiday? If You're Checking a Bag Because of Bourbon, Maker's Mark May Pick Up the Fee Maker's Mark "Whisky Flights" Program Gives Bourbon Lovers the Chance to Get Their Checked Bag Fees Reimbursed - Up to $50,000 Total - To Ease the Burden and Seasonal Stress of 'Holiday Baggage'

LORETTO, Ky., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Kentucky bourbon Maker's Mark today announced the inaugural take-off of "Whisky Flights," a spirited promotion designed to help lighten the load of travelers' 'extra baggage' this holiday season. The beloved whisky producer is encouraging holiday travelers to spend more time sipping and savoring every precious moment with family and friends, by offering the chance to have Maker's Mark cover the checked bag fees of those packing a bottle of bourbon to bring home. The program, which aims to ease some of the hassle, cost and inconvenience of holiday travel for America's bourbon loving spirits drinkers, runs from December 15 through December 31, 2021. Travelers 21+ can hurry over to https://whiskyflights.makersmark.com/ to upload an eligible checked-baggage receipt for the chance to have Maker's Mark reimburse their checked-baggage fee, with up to $50,000 of fees covered by the brand during the promotion period.

"As a family-led brand since our inception in 1953, we've always believed that the perfect holiday moment starts with you, your loved ones and a bottle of bourbon to share, and we wouldn't want anything to get in the way of that quality time," said Rob Samuels, 8th Generation Whisky Maker and Grandson of the Founders at Maker's Mark. "We know you can't bring a bottle of Maker's Mark Bourbon in your carry-on luggage, so we're encouraging folks to check a bag on their next holiday-bound flight so they can bring a little spirit home to share. We'll pick up that pesky fee for some lucky travelers."

By taking care of the extra baggage of the 2021 festivities, Maker's Mark aims to help travelers come prepared with bourbon in tow, so they can focus on more important things this holiday - like safely and joyfully coming together with loved ones after months apart to toast the moment. Whether the rest of the suitcase is filled with homemade treats, a new kitchen gadget for mom or dad or outfits for every occasion, your chance to get your bag fee covered by Maker's Mark is simple:

https://whiskyflights.makersmark.com/ between December 15 – December 31, 2021 Fly over tobetween Check-in and upload your eligible airline checked bag receipt Wheels up! Maker's Mark is reimbursing up to $50,000 in luggage fees this holiday season

Once you've arrived at your destination, be sure to check out www.MakersMark.com for delicious cocktail recipes to sip and savor throughout the holidays (and beyond!).

NO ALCOHOL PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21+ to enter. Void outside the U.S. and where prohibited. Subject to complete official rules located at www.whiskyflights.makersmark.com. Sweepstakes begins December 15, 2021 and ends December 31, 2021. Limit one (1) entry per person during the promotion period. Each winner will be reimbursed the value of one (1) checked luggage receipt up to Forty Dollars ($40.00). The Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of each prize is Forty Dollars ($40.00). The total ARV of all prizes awarded in this Promotion is Fifty Thousand Dollars ($50,000.00).

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky., Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. Bill Samuels, Sr., transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark continues to make its bourbon the same way. That time-tested approach seems to still be working just fine 60+ years later, as Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon was awarded a Double Gold medal at the esteemed San Francisco Spirits Competition in 2021. In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46, Maker's Mark Cask Strength and Maker's Mark Private Selection, the brand's first-ever custom barrel program. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com .

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

WE MAKE OUR BOURBON CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Maker's Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 45% Alc./Vol. ©2021 Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc., Loretto, KY.

