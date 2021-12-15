TMRW Foods Launches Across the U.S. on ShopVejii.com

For the first, time the brand will be available throughout the U.S. online

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vejii Holdings Ltd. ("the Company or "Vejii"), announced today its partnership with TMRW Foods, TMRW Foods is a Canadian producer of plant-based proteins, which produces its products out of its wholly-owned, HACCP-certified facility in British Columbia.

Vejii is a digital marketplace and fulfilment platform offering thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products, from hundreds of vendors in a centralized, online shopping experience. The Vejii marketplace was built to make it easy for brands like TMRW to rapidly launch and scale product sales and distribution nationally and internationally.

"We have created a consolidated platform for a community of ethically-aligned consumers, with the intention of bettering our planet by supporting sustainable living, while also enabling brands to reach national exposure by leveraging Vejii's infrastructure of data, tech, marketing and logistics," said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii.

This will be the first time that TMRW'S products are available online in the United States. with TMRW's product line-up available on the marketplace will include TMRW Burgers, TMRW Breakfast Patty, TMRW Hickory Maple Sausage, TMRW Bratwurst Sausage, TMRW Buffalo Protein Shreds, TMRW BBQ Protein Shreds, and TMRW Lightly Seasoned Protein Shreds.

"I'm regularly surprised by the world class level of innovation stemming from British Columbia, and it's exciting to have the opportunity to work with a company like Vejii who not only are innovators themselves, but also showcase amazing local products in foreign markets." says Dean Blignaut, TMRW Co-Founder & CEO.

"We are continuously seeking to build out our catalogue of great products like TMRW," added Zelickson. "Launching a new brand nationally, and especially internationally, is no small feat. We are very proud to have created the infrastructure to bring more of these great, innovative plant-based products to market."

About TMRW Foods

TMRW Foods is a Canadian producer of plant-based proteins, reimaging how to feed people – today and tomorrow - out of their facility in British Columbia, Canada. TMRW products can be found in retailers across Canada and will soon be available across the US, too. TMRW products are 100% plant-based, soy-free, and non-GMO with new ranges being launched with their proprietary TMRW Protein which is also gluten-free.

For more information, visit tmrwfoods.com

About Vejii

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C Vejii is an unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer tier-one service, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Vejii in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Vejii Holdings Ltd (the "Company"), including statements relating to the Company's future performance; data shared for reference of market size, on-boarding of vendors and product categories; and expectations regarding the Company's rollout plan; and the effect of COVID-19 on the Company's business. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

