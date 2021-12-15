THE TAUBMAN REALTY GROUP & THE CORDISH COMPANIES ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO BRING 62,000 SQ FT DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE TO MIAMI'S DOLPHIN MALL

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taubman Realty Group and The Cordish Companies have signed an agreement to bring 62,000 square feet of best-in-class dining and entertainment to Dolphin Mall, Miami's largest outlet shopping center. Cordish will develop 32,000 square feet of interior space and an expansive 30,000 square foot outdoor plaza. Anchored by Sports & Social, one of the fastest growing restaurant entertainment concepts in the United States, the new outdoor plaza will create a community gathering space for live music, sports watch parties, family friendly events, cultural celebrations, food and beverage festivals and more. Sports & Social and the adjacent outdoor plaza are slated to open winter 2022.

The Taubman Realty Group and The Cordish Companies have signed an agreement to bring 62,000 square feet of best-in-class dining and entertainment to Dolphin Mall, Miami’s largest outlet shopping center. Cordish will develop 32,000 square feet of interior space and an expansive 30,000 square foot outdoor plaza. Anchored by Sports & Social, one of the fastest growing restaurant entertainment concepts in the United States, the new outdoor plaza will create a community gathering space for live music, sports watch parties, family friendly events, cultural celebrations, food and beverage festivals and more. Sports & Social and the adjacent outdoor plaza are slated to open winter 2022.

To download images of Sports & Social, please click here.

"Dolphin Mall is already the market-dominant shopping and dining destination in Miami," said Taubman President and Chief Operating Officer William Taubman. "Working with The Cordish Companies to bring this new concept to the mall is just one of the ways in which we will ensure it remains fresh and exciting for customers and sees continued success well into the future."

"The Cordish Companies is proud to work with The Taubman Realty Group to bring a world-class dining and entertainment experience to Dolphin Mall," stated Reed Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "We are incredibly excited to bring Sports & Social, the premier sports restaurant in the United States, to Florida for the first time with this exciting location at Dolphin Mall."

Sports & Social, which can be found at the front door of professional sports stadiums, entertainment and lifestyle districts and world-class casino resorts, is a highly curated dining, entertainment, sports viewing and social concept by Live! Dining & Entertainment, a division of The Cordish Companies. Sports & Social at Dolphin Mall will offer an elevated menu of made-from-scratch game day favorites, curated cocktails, specialty drinks and local and national brews. Live music and entertainment will be featured throughout the week in addition to the region's best sports-watching experiences made possible by premier game-day Sports Watch activations. Outfitted with state-of-the-art AV technology, the 15,000 square-foot space will offer an impressive LED display that allows for the simultaneous viewing of multiple games and sporting events.

The Dolphin Mall Sports & Social will be conceptualized by internationally acclaimed Knauer Incorporated under the direction of Mark Knauer who has created some of country's top destinations in dining, hospitality, and entertainment. The company's other Sports & Social concepts have also been uniquely and carefully designed by some of the world's most high-profile firms including Knauer Incorporated, ICRAVE, and Jeffrey Beers International. Sports & Social locations include The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta; Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium in St. Louis; Texas Live! in the Arlington Entertainment District; Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in the Baltimore/Washington Corridor; and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

A 111-year-old, privately-held company in its fourth generation of family ownership, The Cordish Companies is one of the oldest and largest developers and operators of mixed-use, entertainment and hospitality developments in the United States. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, casino resort, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country.

In Florida, The Cordish Companies was the original development partner of the Seminole Tribe of Florida for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, two of the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the world. The Cordish Companies is also currently under development on a 223-acre mixed-use resort destination in Pompano Beach, FL in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

For more information on Sports & Social, please visit www.sportsandsocial.com.

About Taubman

The Taubman Company LLC is engaged in the management and/or leasing of 26 regional, superregional and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. The Taubman Realty Group LLC's ("TRG") U.S. properties are among the most productive in the U.S. retail industry. Founded in 1950, TRG is a joint venture between affiliates of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and the Taubman family and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.taubman.com.

About Dolphin Mall

Dolphin Mall is Miami-Dade County's largest outlet shopping center blending the hottest concepts in theme entertainment and dining with an unparalleled offering of more than 240 value-oriented stores. Located just five miles west of Miami International Airport, shoppers can easily access the mall by taking Exit 27 off the Florida Turnpike. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended hours in the Ramblas Plaza entertainment area. Preview the stores, the styles and the savings at www.shopdolphinmall.com and www.facebook.com/DolphinMall.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cordish Companies