ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, has been declared a finalist this week in the international cloud computing awards program, The Cloud Awards. Now in its tenth year, The Cloud Awards seeks to identify, promote, and celebrate innovation in cloud computing.

Otava Named A Finalist in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

Otava has been shortlisted in the following two categories: Best Cloud DR / Business Continuity Solution and Best Cloud Infrastructure.

"The Cloud Awards is the foremost recognition platform for the cloud computing industry, so to be recognized at this level is an honor," said Brad Cheedle, CEO of Otava. "The credit goes to our incredibly hardworking and dedicated team that loves nothing more than helping a client tackle a challenge that gives way to results that wildly exceed expectations."

Otava is an industry-leading compliant hybrid cloud provider with locations around the world. Its portfolio is designed to provide a clear path to hybridity for companies navigating the cloud native landscape. Otava's cloud platform delivers simplicity, transparency, and flexibility with a range of management and infrastructure levels to accommodate unique needs. Each cloud solution is supported by fully integrated services such as backup, security, and disaster recovery that can connect to public cloud or on-premise environments. Otava gives its customers the power to innovate within a secure and compliant environment.

"Otava is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, provide value to its clients," said Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams. "After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology. In the best examples, these innovations unlock transformative business practices and efficiencies. These celebrated organizations and individual innovators continue to disrupt existing markets and create new ones."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/.

Final winners will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About Otava

Founded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, public sector clients and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

