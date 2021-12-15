North Shore Animal League America and Baby Doge Launch Partnership to Fund Animal Rescue and Promote Awareness

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Animal League America, the world's largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, and Baby Doge, the socially-conscious, crypto-currency Company, are joining forces to save lives. The two organizations have entered into a multi-faceted partnership that will encompass shared messaging, branding, and activities on the ground and in the digital realm.

The relationship launched with an initial $150,000USD cash donation from Baby Doge to Animal League America. "We are immensely grateful for the generous sponsorship from Baby Doge," says Joanne Yohannan, Senior Vice President of Operations, North Shore Animal League America. "This donation will have a tangible impact, enabling us to continue our life-saving work and rescue more animals. And this is just the beginning of our collaboration. We have so many exciting projects planned."

The partnership continues Baby Doge's impact in the nonprofit world. Mike Watson, Director of Strategic Partnerships, explains, "We encourage animal rescue organizations to reimagine their financial model, taking into consideration the digital revolution we are living in. We see a path forward by creating new avenues in the digital & ecommerce space by combining our strong community with Animal League America supporters. Together we can help spread awareness around the plight of homeless animals and encourage donations in support of rescue work. Our shared goal is to help save animals' lives and find them worthy homes where they will live a healthy and happy life."

As this partnership evolves, Baby Doge's presence will extend far beyond cash donations. The plan and rollout with several Animal League America activities and activations, will include and not be limited to a Baby Doge wrapped mobile rescue unit, interstate animal transports, exclusive merchandise, and a wide array of social media content and calls to action that promote engagement and community in support to the cause.

ABOUT NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA

North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 Million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly in the pursuit of our vision of a world where all companion animals find permanent homes and end the euthanasia. For more information, visit www.animalleague.org/babydoge

ABOUT BABY DOGE

Baby Doge ($BabyDoge) is a mission founded cryptocurrency token with the goal of supporting dog welfare and rescue operations worldwide. Our company has donated over $600,000USD with much more to come & we've partnered with some of the largest animal welfare organizations in the United States. Our community includes over 800,000 followers across social media platforms & over 1,000.000 holders of our crypto currency token. We're working hard to empower animal shelters & rescue organizations to rethink their current model & encourage adoption of cryptocurrency as a way to help fund operations & generate new streams of revenue/support. Co-branded merchandise, NFT's (digital art) & content can help Baby Doge & its partners usher in a new era of possibilities to help save dogs and provide opportunities for a healthy life and a happy family.



For more information, please visit https://babydoge.com

