Lecturio to accelerate growth of its leading medical and nursing education platform with $45 million investment led by Sterling Partners The growth investment was led by Sterling Partners, a leading investor in education technology companies, in partnership with Inspara Partners and with strategic participation from The University of Applied Management.

CHICAGO and LEIPZIG, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lecturio is pleased to announce that it has raised $45 million in growth capital, led by Sterling Partners ("Sterling"). Sterling partnered with Inspara Partners ("Inspara") on this investment, whose principals have long been affiliated with Sterling. Together they bring to Lecturio a unique and successful track record of investing in and building global education enterprises. The University of Applied Management ("UAM") and other existing Lecturio shareholders Holtzbrinck Ventures, Holtzbrinck Digital, Technological Founder's Fund Saxony and Seventure also participated in the round.

The growth capital from this round will be used to expand Lecturio's global footprint, further strengthen its product offering in medical and nursing education, and support a consolidation strategy in the fragmented healthcare education solutions market.

Lecturio has built a highly advanced and comprehensive video-based healthcare education platform, which has been adopted by many leading medical and nursing schools around the world, and features educators from Harvard, Yale, Johns Hopkins, UCL, Imperial, and more. The uniquely comprehensive content base of over 10,000 videos with linked quiz questions, concept pages, and a clinical case question bank combines with a powerful teaching and analytics engine to enable more effective and scalable education and capacity building in any setting.

With Lecturio, students gain access to premier medical education materials and artificial intelligence learning support. Educators and institutions are able to control and add content to their own systems, enabling more efficient self-directed and blended learning and assessment with advanced analytics.

Sterling brings nearly four decades of global experience in both education investing and developing global education businesses at scale, including in the medical, nursing, and health sciences. Among many other education investments, Sterling portfolio company Laureate Education, founded and led by Sterling Co-Founder Douglas Becker, became the largest global network of higher education institutions, with over 1 million students, including more than 250,000 health science students.

"We are very pleased to be able to help build on Lecturio's successful journey to date. We believe the team has built a powerful product that addresses fundamental needs of students, educators, and care facility operators for next generation education and training delivery," said Douglas Becker, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Sterling Partners.

"We are excited by the opportunity to partner with Sterling and the existing Lecturio investors to support the global growth of Lecturio. Medical and nursing education is rapidly embracing digital innovation, and Lecturio is already a partner to over 150 healthcare institutions around the world," said Neel Broker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Inspara Partners.

"This investment opens up a new chapter in Lecturio's history, enabling us to widen our footprint and expand our offering. Our relationship with Sterling and Inspara has grown over the last several years, and we are excited to have them support us and share their unique set of capabilities and relationships in global education delivery," said Stefan Wisbauer and Pascal Bendien, Co-CEOs of Lecturio.

"We are impressed with the quality of Lecturio's offering and look forward to working together both in Germany and internationally," added Prof. Dr. mult. Dr. h.c. mult. Christian Werner, CEO, UAM.

About Lecturio: Lecturio was founded in Leipzig, Germany in 2008. In Germany, it provides learning solutions in law, medicine, tax, and business to both individual learners and businesses. Lecturio started its globalization focused on health science education in 2016 and today serves learners and institutions in over 175 countries www.lecturio.com .

About Sterling Partners: Sterling Partners ("Sterling") is a diversified investment management platform founded in 1983. Known as a pioneering investor in education amongst other fields, Sterling adds value to its portfolio companies and the founders with whom it partners through its entrepreneurial roots, deep domain expertise, and focus on transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.sterlingpartners.com .

About Inspara Partners: Inspara Partners ("Inspara") is an education and edTech focused investment and advisory platform founded in 2020 by Neel Broker and Jon Kaplan. Inspara's principals bring four decades of collective experience in global higher education, education technology, and investing. For more information, please visit www.insparapartners.com .

About UAM: The University of Applied Management ( www.fham.de) is part of a network of private universities in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Malta which offers Bachelor and Master programs and Doctorates in a very innovative didactical format that covers a broad range of subject areas including management, computing, engineering, sports, psychology and health sciences.

