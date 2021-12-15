Leading Automotive Manufacturer Selects D2iQ to Fuel Development of its Edge Computing Platform for Big Data Analytics D2iQ Kubernetes platform to advance data analytics, powering artificial intelligence at the edge and enabling more automation in vehicle manufacturing

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms, today announced that the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP) was selected by the BMW Group to power data analytics and automation in the development of its edge computing platform for Big Data analytics.

DKP delivers visibility, governance, and automation to the BMW Group through a new architectural design that encompasses key features, including API cluster management, multi-logging, Flatcar support, and everything needed to support fast, simple air-gapped deployments, whether on-premises or in the cloud. With a comprehensive feature set built on years of experience scaling Kubernetes deployments in Day 2 production environments, DKP empowers the BMW Group to quickly and easily expand its architecture to manage growing data volumes.

"We want to work with companies that are driving innovation forward and empower them to build technology that will revolutionize industries," said Tobi Knaup, CEO of D2iQ. "The collaborative development process for the BMW Group led to an updated product roadmap for D2iQ's DKP 2.0 platform that will meet organizations where they are on their cloud-native journey. As we continue to anticipate rather than react to customer needs, we are well-positioned to provide innovative solutions as Kubernetes cements itself as the industry standard."

About D2iQ

D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London and Hamburg, Germany. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/

