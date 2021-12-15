HYDE CONTINUES TREMENDOUS GROWTH WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF HYDE PARADOX HOTEL LONDON CITY SET TO OPEN IN 2023

The new 110-room hotel will be the sixth Hyde Hotel and the second outside of the U.S., following the opening of Hyde Dubai earlier this year

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Hotels today announced Hyde Paradox Hotel London City, which will be coming soon to the historic location by the Old Bailey in the heart of London. The 110-room property will occupy 15 Old Bailey, a building originally known as the 'Spiers & Pond Hotel'. Built in 1874 by architect Evans Cronk and converted to office use in the early 1900s, the latest re-conversion by Hyde London City owners, OB Capital seeks to return the asset back to the iconic hotel that it once was. This stylish property will provide a sanctuary for those in-the-know seeking a luxurious hideaway while in the city.

Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021.

OB Capital is a London-based joint venture between Boscalt, a member of Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity partnerships and the entrepreneur Alex Shamash.

Philippe Zrihen, Brand COO & Head of Americas, Ennismore said, "Hyde London will be our first Hyde property in Europe and our second international location. We are incredibly excited to be introducing Hyde to London, particularly at this location, which possesses such an incredibly rich history. Hyde Paradox Hotel London City will be a destination unto itself, bringing a new kind of hospitality grounded in the spirit of discovery, the fantasy of nightlife and the adventure of connection."

Liza Masías, Co-Founder of Boscalt said: "It is very exciting for our team at Boscalt, to be a part of the story of the first Hyde hotel in Europe. With unique offerings like a Japanese influenced speakeasy bar and a Mediterranean restaurant spotlighting Levantine cuisine, we hope it will become the most sought-after lifestyle hotel in the area."

Alex Shamash, Founder of OB Capital said "It's been an absolute pleasure bringing this dream to reality. We look forward to delivering a unique hotel to captivate the traveller looking for a holistic lifestyle experience. We can't wait to establish the Hyde Paradox as a must-stay hotel for both visitors and locals, thanks to our unrivalled food & beverage outlets, impressive rooms, and eccentric décor by our award-winning design team."

Upon opening, the seven-story hotel will feature 110 guest rooms, meeting rooms, and two full-service restaurants along with a speakeasy bar; each perfectly curated by Hyde Hotels.

About Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences

When Hyde Lounge opened in 2005, it transformed the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles along with the concept of nightlife itself. Since that time, the brand has expanded to include Hyde Hotels and Residences, Beach Clubs, and Mixology Lounges, inviting its followers to enjoy a new kind of lifestyle at locations from Miami to Sydney. Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences currently located in Miami, Hollywood, FL and Dubai are intuitively dialed into the desires of the in-the-know, their interests, aspirations and tastes. This is a new kind of hospitality, grounded in the spirit of discovery. Hyde is more than a brand, it's a state of mind. Learn more at HydeHotels.com .

About Ennismore

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world. The Ennismore team is made up of some of the brightest doers, thinkers and makers from inside and outside the industry - including an in-house creative studio, a fully integrated F&B concept platform and a digital product & tech innovation lab - who together create brands that inspire discovery.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, bringing together an unrivalled collective of global brands, with Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 lifestyle brands and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations. The collective includes 90 operating properties globally, with a further 157 hotels in the pipeline.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore Brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_.

ennismore.com

About OB Capital Ltd

OB Capital Ltd is a London based joint venture between Boscalt and the company founded by Alex Shamash.

Boscalt invests in hotels across major European cities. It creates substantial value by combining hospitality, real estate, corporate finance, and sustainability. The Fund focus is the upper end of the hotel market, upscale to luxury on prime locations of key European cities - requiring a high level of hospitality expertise and resources and delivering long-term value.

Alex Shamash is a London based developer and entrepreneur who is excited to finally enter the world of hospitality. Through combining his love of travel with his property experience, he is confident that the team can deliver a hospitality experience like no other. Alex has developed a clear vison of the type of hotel which is missing in the City of London and looks forward to welcoming the world to the Hyde Paradox Hotel.

