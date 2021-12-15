The platform will simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card for patients and offers telehealth tools for providers across the state of Virginia

Elevate Holistics Brings Medical Marijuana Access to the Old Dominion The platform will simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card for patients and offers telehealth tools for providers across the state of Virginia

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is bringing its platform to simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card to Virginia.

"Medical marijuana has only been legal for a little over a year in Virginia and the number of registered patients has already surpassed 30,000," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "We hope that the launch of Elevate in Old Dominion will ease the way for more patients and doctors to reap the rewards of this valuable alternative treatment."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

"Launching our platform in Virginia is a huge milestone in our journey to make medical marijuana accessible nationwide," added Stearman. "We hope that this achievement will serve as an accelerant for our business and will bring us one step closer to making universal medical marijuana card accessibility a reality."

Elevate Holistics will start seeing patients in Virginia on January 1. For more information about Elevate Holistics or to request a medical marijuana card, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience.

