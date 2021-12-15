Buck wins 2021 APEX Award of Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that it has been named a winner in the APEX Awards 2021 for Publication Excellence. Buck was honored for delivering an exceptional communication campaign for Ochsner Health, a leading not-for-profit healthcare provider.

APEX 2021, the 33rd Annual Awards for Publication Excellence, is an international competition that recognizes outstanding publications — from newsletters and magazines to annual reports, brochures, and websites.

Buck was awarded an APEX 2021 for its highly effective and engaging communication campaign in support of Ochsner Health's limited-time opportunity for retirees, providing additional flexibility in how they manage their retirement benefits. Through a series of announcements, personalized materials, and decision guides to help retirees consider their options — augmented by call center representatives who were available to answer specific questions — retirees were given the resources and support needed to make an informed decision about the right path forward for their specific situations.

"Arming our clients with strategies and tools to engage their employees and retirees in making decisions that help them achieve personal financial security is one of the most important things we do," said Jill Spielberger, U.S. Engagement Practice Leader at Buck. "We're honored to partner with Ochsner in empowering its retirees with the information and resources needed to make important decisions about their retirement benefits."

About Buck

Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information visit www.buck.com.

