Best Egg Introduces Financial Health Resources

WILMINGTON, Del., December 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, an online financial platform that is owned and operated by Marlette Holdings, Inc , introduced its newest innovation, Best Egg Financial Health. This free platform will provide customers with information and practical insights that help them understand the ways in which their financial decisions impact their access to money.

"Our customers, who typically have little savings, have repeatedly told us that they want to feel more confident about their finances and their financial situation, including how to get access to the money they need in good times and bad," Sabrina DeVito, chief strategy officer of Marlette Holdings, said. "Best Egg Financial Health is being designed in partnership with our customers so they can have the tools and knowledge to take more control of their finances, make more confident decisions, and reach their financial goals."

Free to all, Best Egg Financial Health customers initially get access to features like their VantageScore® credit score with monthly updates, credit report alerts, credit score factor explanations, a credit score simulator, financial calculators, and a Knowledge Center full of tips, tricks, and ideas to maximize their access to money. The company plans to add a peer-to-peer interactive community, goal setting feature and a budgeting tool in the next few months.

"Best Egg Financial Health stands out among other existing online financial resources. We built a proprietary platform that centralizes our customer data in real time across our ecosystem. Our internal models power personalized recommendations to help customers make progress on their financial goals," said Brian Conneen, Chief Technology Officer. "The way we curate and operationalize data enables us to have a more complete understanding of our customers and provide them with a more relevant experience."

Sandeep Pasrija joins Marlette Holdings as General Manager to lead and scale the Best Egg Financial Health platform. He brings a wealth of experience launching digital products, most recently as Vice President of Product Management for Digital Student Solutions at Barnes & Noble Education. During his career, Sandeep has led teams across Product Management, Marketing and Operations, while also building upon years of experience in leveraging technology to launch consumer products and lead new ventures. "I am humbled and excited to join the Marlette team to build and scale the Financial Health platform that will further Best Egg's mission empowering consumers to feel more confident about their everyday finances."

Best Egg Financial Health is the newest in a slate of fintech offerings introduced by Marlette Holdings in the past year. Customers rely on Best Egg for personal loans and credit cards that are designed to promote healthy habits and enable them to navigate their day-to-day finances. Future product innovation is guided by one of the most robust and active research ecosystem in the fintech space including The Nest Community which has hundreds of people engaging on financial topics every day.

About Marlette Holdings, Inc

Marlette Funding, LLC d/b/a Best Egg, is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries developed and operate the Best Egg financial platform, which aspires help people feel more confident about their everyday finances. The team mixes decades of banking experience with deep customer knowledge and smart technology to deliver digital products, services and experiences in a more relevant way. Since March 2014, the platform has delivered over $14 billion of consumer loans with strong credit performance. For more information, visit www.MarletteFunding.com or www.BestEgg.com .

