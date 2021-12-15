3Q 2021 Campus Switch Sales Catapulted to an All-time High, Despite Supply Challenges, According to Dell'Oro Group NBase-T Shipments down Year-over-Year, 1 Gigabit Ports Up Double-Digits

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Campus Switch market revenue reached a record level in 3Q 2021. Growth was mostly propelled by 1 Gbps, which reached a record level in shipments during the quarter, while NBase-T ports were down Y/Y.

"We have been predicting the demand in the market to remain strong, but what surprised us is the level of shipments and revenues that vendors were able to achieve during the quarter, despite ongoing supply challenges," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "It appears, however, that these supply challenges are impacting the newer technologies more than the older ones, due to a less diversified ecosystem, and in some cases, a less mature supply chain," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2021 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

Extreme, HPE, and Juniper each gained more than one point of revenue share in Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

H3C outperformed the market and captured the revenue leading position in China

Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) ports up strong double-digits and comprised 30 percent of the total ports

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Campus Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, to connect users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue, ports shipped and average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed, and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (100 Mbps, 1, 2.5, 5, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100 Gbps), Power-over-Ethernet, plus regional breakouts as well as split by customer size (Enterprise vs. SMB) and vertical segments. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

