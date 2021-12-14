Trafera Opens New Operations Center in Muskogee, OK

MUSKOGEE, Okla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Trafera, a national provider of computer hardware, training, and classroom technology for K-12 education, opened the doors of its new Trafera Southwest Operations Center in Muskogee, OK. This new location will provide local pickup, repair, and technology deployment services for nearby schools in Oklahoma and will act as a regional computer repair facility for schools throughout the region.

Trafera is one of the largest suppliers of Google Chromebooks in the U.S., selling and supporting over one million student devices in 2021 alone. In addition to Chromebooks, Trafera also sells, services, and provides professional development for laptops, interactive displays, and other classroom technology. "That's a lot of hardware to service and repair," said Scott Gill, President of Trafera. "By bringing these operations closer to the students and educators who rely on them, we will get devices back in the hands of students and teachers more quickly."

The Trafera Southwest Operations Center is headed by Eric Wells, a former K-12 CIO. Mr. Wells commented, "I am extremely pleased to continue supporting public schools during a time when technology and trusted technology support is a critical part to education. We look forward to expanding our technology servicing capabilities out of our new base in Muskogee."

Located near Muskogee Davis Airport, the Trafera Southwest Operations Center brings 20 new technology jobs to the area with continued growth and hiring plans for 2022.

