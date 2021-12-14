Distributely, the first app in New Breed's growing suite of products and services, will power lead rotation for high-growth companies

New Breed Launches First Application in HubSpot App Marketplace Distributely, the first app in New Breed's growing suite of products and services, will power lead rotation for high-growth companies

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Breed, the revenue performance management partner for the world's fastest-growing companies, today announced that it has joined the HubSpot App Marketplace with the launch of Distributely, a sales operations app that automates the process of lead distribution and assignment.

Distributely automates the process of lead distribution and assignment, helping sales teams operate more efficiently.

The first lead distribution application designed expressly for HubSpot users, Distributely will enable high-growth companies with multiple sales reps to operate more efficiently and derive more value from the HubSpot platform. The solution integrates seamlessly with HubSpot and streamlines the process of assigning new leads to the sales representatives best suited to follow up on them. The app helps scaling businesses reduce operational expenses, improve their prospect experience, and shorten their sales cycle.

As the first software product designed by New Breed , Distributely represents the firm's continued commitment to innovating both services and apps that support all aspects of revenue growth for its clients. In addition to its availability on the App Marketplace, Distributely will also be delivered to New Breed customers through its integrated Platform of tech-enabled products and services.



"As an elite HubSpot partner, New Breed not only has comprehensive knowledge of our CRM, but they've also had a longstanding commitment to innovation that helps customers get more value from our platform," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "Having New Breed now building applications like Distributely that layer onto HubSpot and streamline key processes has the potential to drive game-changing results for scaling businesses."

"As someone who has both worked as a sales rep and managed sales for a scaling organization, I know firsthand the costs of manual lead routing and distribution," said Patrick Biddiscombe , CEO of New Breed. "By developing an application that addresses this key problem, ensuring it integrates seamlessly with HubSpot, and integrating it into our core solution, we're taking a big step forward toward our vision to revolutionize how companies grow."

About New Breed

New Breed is the premier revenue performance management firm for the world's fastest-growing companies. The company's approach aligns people, processes and platforms in order to drive success. As one of HubSpot's Top North American Partners, New Breed is a recognized leader in leveraging the inbound methodology to foster sustainable and efficient growth.

(PRNewsfoto/New Breed)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Breed