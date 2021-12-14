InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Product for Practicing Golfers (LVT-399)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a product to shield a practicing golfer from harsh sunlight or rain," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the GOLF SHADE. My design could help a golfer to remain cool and comfortable during hot sunny weather."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to shade a golfer from the sun on a course or driving range. It also provides added protection against the rain and other inclement weather. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it reduces the risk of heat- and sun-related injuries. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers, golf courses and driving ranges. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-399, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp