Hearst Names Jeff Nosek as President of MOTOR Information Systems

TROY, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTOR Information Systems today announced the promotion of Jeff Nosek to president. The announcement was made by Tom Cross, president of Hearst Transportation and Rich Malloch, executive vice president for Business Media at Hearst. The promotion is effective immediately. In his new role, Nosek will lead the MOTOR business and report to Cross.

Nosek has served as executive vice president of MOTOR Information Systems since January 2017: prior to that, he was senior vice president of sales. During his tenure with MOTOR, Nosek was instrumental in repositioning MOTOR's data licensing business toward a cloud-enabled Software as a Service (SaaS) and Data as a Service (DaaS) model, leading to significant new customer acquisition and revenue growth. Additionally, Nosek pivoted the 118-year-old MOTOR Magazine into an all-digital model, increasing article production sevenfold and website traffic by 18 percent. Nosek reorganized and expanded the National Accounts sales team and created a new inside sales channel, which has experienced significant growth.

Prior to joining MOTOR, Nosek was vice president of sales for CDK Global and vice president of sales for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) before that. Nosek also held various sales leadership positions within Compuware. He holds a bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University.

"I am humbled to be appointed to the position of President of MOTOR Information Systems," Nosek says. "At MOTOR, we have built a strong management team and an achievement-oriented culture with a strong customer focus. The growth this team has led over the last five years is tremendous and I look forward to continuing to lead that growth in my new position. The future for MOTOR, our customers and our industry is bright."

About MOTOR

MOTOR Information Systems is a leading supplier of light-, medium- and heavy-duty automotive data. With MOTOR data, industry professionals can quickly and accurately perform their work. MOTOR's products and services help expedite accurate estimates, perform repairs, cleanse part lists, find the right parts, develop software solutions and much more. Learn about MOTOR solutions at MOTOR.com .

About Hearst

Hearst is a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. Its major interests include ownership in cable television networks such as A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and ESPN; global financial services leader Fitch Group; Hearst Health, a group of medical information and services businesses; transportation assets including CAMP Systems International, a major provider of software-as-a-service solutions for managing maintenance of jets and helicopters; 33 television stations such as WCVB-TV in Boston and KCRA-TV in Sacramento, California, which reach a combined 19% of U.S. viewers; newspapers such as the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle and Times Union (Albany, New York); and nearly 250 magazines around the world, including Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Men's Health and Car and Driver, and digital services businesses such as iCrossing and KUBRA. Follow us on Twitter @Hearst . To learn more about Hearst, visit hearst.com .

About Hearst Transportation

Hearst Transportation includes aviation and automotive data and software companies CAMP Systems International , Black Book , MOTOR Information Systems and Noregon Systems . The mission of Hearst Transportation is to provide clarity in a complex and rapidly advancing industry through SaaS and DaaS solutions that are embedded in customer workflows and empower industry professionals to make timely business decisions with greater precision and authority.

