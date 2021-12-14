Guidehouse's Alicia Harkness Named 2021 Healthcare Industry Executive of the Year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Founding Partner and Health Segment Leader Alicia Harkness has been recognized by WashingtonExec as the 2021 Healthcare Industry Executive of the Year Pinnacle Award recipient for private companies.

Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

The award showcases her leadership and commitment to forward-thinking innovation, organizational performance, and client service in the healthcare industry. Earlier in the year, WashingtonExec also named her one of its top 15 healthcare execs to watch.

"This award is a much-deserved recognition of Alicia's remarkable leadership at Guidehouse and across the industry," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer, Guidehouse. "She has provided the vision, discipline, passion, and approach to help grow our company through engagements with our healthcare clients that are making a positive impact in multiple communities around the world. In addition, she is passionate about mentoring and collaborating with colleagues, and a champion of our culture of belonging. I could not be prouder of this recognition for Alicia."

As the leader of Guidehouse's Health segment, Harkness is passionate about positively impacting the healthcare ecosystem by enabling access to care; improving health equity and patient experiences; designing cost-effective care delivery models; and efficiently fast-tracking the release of lifesaving drugs and therapies to the market.

"I am honored to be recognized for the results we've achieved in partnership with our clients," said Harkness. "More importantly, I feel fortunate to have such an outstanding team beside me as we continue to deliver innovations that are helping organizations flourish in today's evolving healthcare environment."

WashingtonExec's Pinnacle Awards recognize exemplary corporate leadership across the federal contracting community. Among this year's finalists were Guidehouse professionals Amanda Kane (Cybersecurity Industry Executive of the Year nominee), John Saad (National Security / DHS Industry Executive of the Year nominee), Vinay Manne (Cloud Industry Executive of the Year nominee), and Jessica Lindberg (Marketing Industry Executive of the Year nominee).

Ranked the third largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare, Guidehouse's Health segment includes Payer/Provider, Public Sector Health, State Government Health, Life Sciences, and Managed Services teams. The team has 11 KLAS #1 rankings from helping healthcare organizations solve their most complex issues, overcome unique market challenges, and deliver innovative services to their communities and customers. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for a complete view of payment, operational, and consumer disruption insights and solutions.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad management, technology, and risk consulting capabilities. We help clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has approximately 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse