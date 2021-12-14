Dr. Arden Klinczar Achieves Diplomate Status with American College of Veterinary Dermatology

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. (ADG) congratulates Dr. Arden Klinczar on achieving Diplomate status with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD), after successful completion of her three-year residency, original research publication and passing the recent ACVD board exam.

Dr. Klinczar practices at Animal Dermatology Clinic - Marietta, providing advanced veterinary dermatology care to patients and peace of mind to pet owners. She received her undergraduate degree from Georgia Southern University and attended the veterinary program at St. George's University, graduating with honors. She completed a clinical year at NC State University and a rotating internship at Cornell University before beginning her ACVD residency with ADG at ADC-Marietta.

"I'm thrilled to join my colleagues as a Diplomate in the ACVD! It has been a dream of mine since I started veterinary school," said Dr. Klinczar. "I couldn't have done it without the love and support from my family and friends as well as the mentorship and support from ADG."

"We are so pleased to have Arden become one of the newest diplomates of the ACVD," said Dr. Rusty Muse, DACVD and ADG Medical Director. "It's a great personal achievement for her and a source of pride for ADG. As the largest ACVD residency program, preparing the next generation of veterinary dermatologists is a core mission of ours."

Dr. Klinczar joins the over 300 Diplomates of the ACVD, the organization accredited to maintain the standards, post-graduate training and certification of veterinary dermatologists in the US.

About Animal Dermatology Group, Inc.

Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. is a privately-owned, international veterinary specialty company seeking an industry-leading position in the specialty care segment of the animal health market. Founded in 1980 to make advanced dermatology care available to pet owners, ADG's reach now includes over forty full-time and satellite locations throughout the United States, Australia and New Zealand. ADG features an elite team of veterinarians engaged in clinical care, research and academic training to advance the field of veterinary dermatology. ADG is the first non-university based organization approved by the American College of Veterinary Dermatology to provide a residency program and continues to train the next generation of veterinary dermatology leaders. ADG strives to develop and refine innovative testing and treatment techniques and bring unique, specialized dermatology care to pets.

