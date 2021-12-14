Crossroads Systems Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) ("Crossroads" or the "Company"), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2021.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Added $3.1 million in new single-family mortgages during the fiscal fourth quarter and $16.4 million during the fiscal year 2021.

The Company's mortgage portfolio grew to $133.1 million , up from $128.9 million for the comparative period in 2020.

The serious delinquency rate as of the period ended October 31, 2021 was 0.81%, compared to 0.9% at the end of the same period in 2020. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) reported a single-family serious delinquency rate of 1.32% as of the period ended October 31, 2021 . The serious delinquency rate is based on the number of mortgage loans that are three monthly payments or more past due or in the process of foreclosure.

Held 93 properties in inventory compared to 109 for the comparative period in 2020. As of October 31, 2021 , gross inventory was $10.2 million compared to $10.5 million as of October 31, 2020 . The Company is looking to build inventory to not only meet current demand but to also plan for renovated housing units going forward.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues as reported were negative at $37.8 million compared to $9.2 million in the comparative 2020 period. The decrease in total revenues was primarily due to a GAAP accounting adjustment for previously recorded origination fees associated with the Company's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to properly account for loans that have yet to be forgiven by the Small Business Administration (SBA). This adjustment equated to a deferral of $69 million in previously reported PPP income, which the Company expects to re-record as income in subsequent quarters as loans are forgiven. Removing PPP impact from the quarter's operations, total revenues were $8.4 million compared to $9.2 million in the comparative 2020 period.

Total property sales income was $4.6 million for the quarter compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in property sales income for the quarter was primarily due to a lack of inventory resulting in a lower number of homes available for sale during the period.

Total interest income increased 407% to $16.7 million , up from $3.3 million in the comparative 2020 period. The increase in interest income was the result of growth in the total mortgage note receivable portfolio during the period and the addition of PPP loans to the portfolio. Removing PPP impact from the quarter's operations, total interest income increased 15% to $3.8 million compared to $3.3 million in the comparative 2020 period.

Operating loss was $73.8 million compared to an operating income of $1.6 million in the same period in 2020. The substantial decrease in operating income was primarily due to the GAAP accounting adjustment to previously disclosed origination fees explained above. Removing PPP impact from the quarter's operations, operating income increased 21% to $2.0 million compared to $1.6 million in the comparative 2020 period.

Cash EPS (operating income less income to non-controlling interests) was a loss of $12.40 compared to an income of $0.22 for the comparative period in 2020. The substantial decrease in operating income was primarily due to the adjustment to previously disclosed origination fees explained above. Removing PPP impact from the quarter's operations, cash EPS increased 29% to $0.29 compared to $0.22 in the comparative 2020 period.

Book value as reported was $6.2 million , or $1.04 per share. Adjusted book value including $1.1 million of subordinated debt totaled $7.3 million , or $1.23 per share. Without the GAAP accounting adjustment, the book value would be $75.6 million , or $12.70 per share.

As of October 31, 2021 , the Company held a cash balance of $430.4 million compared to $2.1 million as of October 31, 2020 .

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 2,446% to $932.7 million , up from $36.6 million in the comparative 2020 period. The substantial increase in total revenues was primarily due to an increase in other revenues during the year. Removing PPP impact from the year's operations, total revenues were $34.9 million compared to $36.6 million in 2020.

Total property sales income was $21.4 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 , compared to $23.5 million in 2020. The decrease in property sales income for the year was primarily due to fewer completed homes being available for sale during the period.

Total interest income increased 220% to $40.5 million , up from $12.6 million in 2020. The increase in interest income was the result of growth in the total mortgage note receivable portfolio during the period and the addition of PPP loans to the portfolio. Removing PPP impact from the year's operations, total revenues increased 7% to $13.5 million compared to $12.6 million in 2020.

Operating income increased 4,127% to $243.4 million , up from $5.8 million in 2020. The substantial increase in operating income was primarily due to origination fees associated with the Company's participation in the PPP loan program. Removing PPP impact from the year's operations, total revenues increased 8% to $6.2 million compared to $5.8 million in 2020.

Cash EPS (operating income less income to non-controlling interests) was $36.19 , which was a 4,820% increase compared to $0.74 during the same period in 2020. Removing PPP impact from the quarter's operations, cash EPS increased 17% to $0.86 compared to $0.74 in 2020. The Company booked $47.9 million of state and federal income tax expense during the period, of which only $29.2 million is payable. The Company has fully utilized its non-operating tax losses of $140 million .

Management Commentary

"Throughout the past twelve months, Crossroads has evolved from a single asset class and regional focus to a national platform with hundreds of thousands of borrowers across multiple lines of business," said Eric A. Donnelly, CEO of Crossroads Systems. "Today, our work within the PPP is nearly complete, and we are moving with full force into several new opportunities that have positioned us to make a social and financial impact on a greater level through a host of important causes. As of the end of the fourth quarter, we have completed nearly 62 percent of the approximately 230,000 loan forgiveness applications. Within our core housing and loan business, inventory is expected to remain a challenge through next year, but we are actively evaluating new markets for growth and expanding our geographic footprint to build a larger base of homes in the quarters ahead."

"Entering 2022, our business is stronger than ever. Our recently announced strategic partnerships with Enhanced Capital Group and Rise Line Business Credit have collectively enabled us to dramatically expand our reach further into impact real estate, climate financing and other small business uses. Based on the opportunities we've identified to date, we believe our relationship with Enhanced should enable us to close nearly $100 million in new deals by the end of the first quarter, with a remaining pipeline of close to $400 million. Moving forward, we plan to make it a priority to partner with and set an example for larger institutions to demonstrate the concrete ways to support diversity, combat inequality and truly make a difference for underserved communities. We will continue to champion communities that need representation and use our platform to get others involved, as we work to make a difference where it matters."

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed-rate single-family mortgage product.

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







ASSETS October 31,

2021

October 31, 2020 CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 430,363,591

$ 2,127,059 Restricted cash 158,647,275

3,004,051 Interest and PPP loan fees receivable 23,441,325

930,871 Current portion of notes receivable 1,727,844

1,527,234 Current portion of other notes receivable 7,578

7,014 Inventory 10,202,770

10,544,236 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 891,270

411,645 Total current assets 625,281,653

18,552,110







NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current maturities and allowance of $0 129,208,851

127,304,450 OTHER NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current maturities, participations and allowance of $0 17,679,943

1,583,761 PPP LOAN RECEIVABLES 2,759,667,441

- GOODWILL 18,566,966

18,566,966 DEFERRED TAX ASSET -

18,300,334 OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS 9,479,089

-







TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,559,883,943

$ 184,307,621







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 481,417

$ 222,610 Accrued liabilities 274,487,680

353,901 Escrow liabilities 3,113,207

2,886,249 Income tax payable 32,674,618

- Current portion of credit facilities 60,517,603

75,694,845 Current portion of other note payable (subordinated) 204,151

191,337 Current portion of acquisition notes payable 2,495,172

2,495,172 Total current liabilities 373,973,848

81,844,114







CREDIT FACILITIES, net of current maturities 39,443,490

39,481,435 OTHER NOTE PAYABLE, net of current maturities (subordinated) 940,084

1,144,234 ACQUISITION NOTES PAYABLE, net of current maturities 5,823,162

10,582,769 PAYROLL PROTECTION PROGRAM LOAN 376,800

376,800 FED PPPLF CREDIT FACILITY 3,132,566,332

- OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 558,424

407,091 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,553,682,140

133,836,443







EQUITY





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares





authorized, 5,971,994 shares issued and outstanding 5,972

5,972 Additional paid in capital 3,889,086

242,471,412 Accumulated deficit (15,745,035)

(210,057,986) Crossroads Systems, Inc. stockholders' equity (11,849,977)

32,419,398 Non-controlling interests 18,051,780

18,051,780 TOTAL EQUITY 6,201,803

50,471,178







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,559,883,943

$ 184,307,621

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS









For the Three Months Ended

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020 REVENUES





Interest income $ 16,694,588

3,294,195 Property sales 4,638,500

5,725,586 Other revenue (59,170,956)

160,627 Total revenues (37,837,868)

9,180,408







COSTS AND EXPENSES





Interest expense 6,065,132

1,343,316 Cost of properties sold 3,671,601

4,871,987 General and administrative 22,310,309

588,991 Salaries and wages 3,909,887

733,555 Total costs and expenses 35,956,929

7,537,849







Income from operations (73,794,797)

1,642,559







OTHER EXPENSES





Interest expense (103,887)

(148,707) Total other expenses (103,887)

(148,707)







Income before income tax provision (73,898,684)

1,493,852







INCOME TAX PROVISION 18,588,968

(929,174)







NET INCOME (55,309,716)

564,678 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (158,795)

(158,795)







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTERESTS $ (55,468,511)

$ 405,883







Earnings (loss) per share:













Cash income attributable to common shareholders (55,468,511)

1,335,057 Weighted average shaes outstanding 5,971,994

5,971,994 Cash income per share $ (9.29)

$ 0.22

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS









For the Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020 REVENUES





Interest income $ 40,472,311

$ 12,633,818 Property sales 21,372,291

23,461,898 Other revenue 870,811,998

538,876 Total revenues 932,656,600

36,634,592







COSTS AND EXPENSES





Interest expense 15,160,149

5,712,138 Cost of properties sold 18,140,146

20,297,457 General and administrative 631,341,016

2,027,976 Salaries and wages 24,640,890

2,839,113 Total costs and expenses 689,282,201

30,876,684







Income from operations 243,374,399

5,757,908







OTHER EXPENSES





Interest expense (476,746)

(734,005) Other income/(expenses) -

- Total other expenses (476,746)

(734,005)







Income before income tax provision 242,897,653

5,023,903







INCOME TAX PROVISION (47,954,702)

(1,377,572)







NET INCOME 194,942,951

3,646,331 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (630,000)

(630,000)







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTERESTS $ 194,312,951

$ 3,016,331







Earnings (loss) per share:













Cash income attributable to common shareholders 209,593,035

4,393,903 Weighted average shaes outstanding 5,971,994

5,971,994 Cash income per share $ 35.10

$ 0.74

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS









As of October 31, 2021

As of October 31, 2020







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 194,942,951

$ 3,646,531 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash





used in operating activities:





Loss on derivative related activity (105,702)

(105,702) Stock based compensation 297,434

112,569 Amortization of deferred financing fees (9,479,089)

36,083 Amortization of PPP loan income 69,672,174

- Provision for income taxes 18,300,334

1,379,990 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Account & Interest receivable (22,510,454)

(37,528) Notes receivable (Mortgages, other and PPP) (2,847,541,372)

(7,693,243) Inventory 341,466

1,252,194 Prepaids and other assets (479,625)

(60,099) Accounts payable 258,807

(66,620) Accrued liabilities (including income taxes) 307,065,432

257,148 Escrow liabilities 226,958

239,668 Net cash used in operating activities (2,289,010,686)

(1,039,010)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Preferred equity contributions -

- Preferred equity dividend distributions (630,000)

(631,726) Common equity distributions (238,879,760)

- Paycheck Protection Program loan -

376,800 Borrowings on credit facilities, net 2,752,674

36,701,455 Principal payments on credit facilities (17,967,861)

(33,300,951) Principal payments on other notes payable (191,336)

(179,325) Principal payments on acquisition note payable (4,759,607)

(1,835,390) Principal payments on participations in mortgage notes and other receivables -

800,086 Net Proceeds from the federal reserve PPP credit facility 3,132,566,332

- Net cash provided by financing activities 2,872,890,442

1,930,949







Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 583,879,756

891,939 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,131,110

4,239,171 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 589,010,866

$ 5,131,110







SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION





Cash paid for interest $ 9,775,115

$ 6,625,205

Shareholder Report for

the Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year Ended

October 31, 2021

Crossroads Systems, Inc.

Delaware 74-284664

(State of Incorporation) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

8214 Westchester Drive

Suite 950

Dallas, TX 75225

(Address of principal executive office)

(214) 999-0149

(Company's telephone number)

Common Stock

$0.001 Par Value

Trading Symbol: CRSS

Trading Market: OTCQX

75,000,000 Common Shares Authorized

5,971,994 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of October 31, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

The holidays provide a time for many to reflect on the year that's passed and, in many traditions, to express gratitude for the things and people we have in our lives. As we get closer to the end of 2021, I cannot help but be grateful for the countless individuals and groups who have collectively supported our business, as employees, as partners, as investors, and as stakeholders of all kinds. I am also appreciative of the opportunity to do so much for those in need; while the year has been a great success for Crossroads, it's also been incredibly difficult for many others. As a CDFI, our mandate has always been to provide positive social impact as well as financial performance, but this year we saw that our business and others like it can do both and so much more.

Today, our work within the PPP is nearly complete. We're continuing to work closely with the SBA to address the remaining loan forgiveness applications as efficiently as we can, not only to let us move forward, but also to let our loan recipients close this chapter in their lives as well. As of the end of the fourth quarter, we have completed about 62% or approximately 230,000 loan forgiveness applications, and we anticipate processing the remaining requests over the next few quarters. The process has been quite painless for the borrowers, and we are most appreciative of the SBA's direct forgiveness portal and incredible customer service team.

We're looking forward to having this process in our rearview mirror as well. While loan forgiveness applications are ongoing, GAAP regulation dictates that we adjust our income to account for loans not yet forgiven. In practice, this means that we're deferring approximately $69 million in what we had previously considered PPP income until the loans are fully forgiven, which is forecasted for the next couple of quarters. The end result of this reclassification over time will be a net neutral impact with increased earnings being recognized in subsequent quarters to offset the one-time negative revenue we have in this period. For context, had we not made the adjustment to reflect GAAP, our earnings for the year would have been normalized to roughly $6 million, which is greater than our fiscal year 2020 and also reflects significant investments in legal and headcount to support some of our newer initiatives. We're confident that our investors have backed out PPP income and expenses as one time but, nonetheless, wanted to communicate this accounting reclassification.

This adjusted financial performance reflects the results of our operations within Crossroads' core business: providing housing and loan opportunities to the low- and middle-income minority communities in Texas. Conditions in our areas of influence continue to reflect circumstances in most of the country, which is an extremely tight market, with scarce inventory that sells quickly. Overall, we completed 24 property sales in the fourth quarter, accounting for $4.6 million in revenue. The delinquency rate at year end was 3.4% over the most recent 30-day window, compared to 0.9% in the prior year period, in part due to a reduction in widespread rent freezes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While inventory is expected to remain a challenge in 2022, we are actively evaluating new markets for growth and expanding our geographic footprint to build a larger base of homes in the quarters ahead.

As we reflect on the year that was, we must also be mindful of the mission ahead. Over the last twelve months, we've evolved from a single asset class and regional focus to a national platform with hundreds of thousands of borrowers across multiple lines of business. While we're putting PPP behind us operationally, a lot of work around underserved people and businesses still remains.

In service of this expanded mission, we recently announced a partnership with Enhanced Capital Group and acquired Rise Line Business Credit, both national lending firms. These transactions will enable us to further our mission on a much greater scale, geographically and thematically, as we deploy flexible capital to women and minority businesses, small businesses located in underserved areas, and to renewable energy and community redevelopment projects across the country. Our partners' commitments to supporting investments in climate finance, impact real estate, and small businesses mirrors our own longstanding values.

With Enhanced, in just a few short months we've already generated roughly $8 million in new loans and expect significant growth over the next few quarters as we operationalize the process. Through Enhanced we've also invested another $8 million in solar related projects through a targeted fund, providing us with another climate impact investment vehicle.

With Rise Line, we closed on a merger in September and are starting to build a pipeline with $25 million in potential deals in process, covering an even broader mandate of small business opportunities, including new areas such as manufacturing, distribution, retail and consumer products, business services, staffing, and technology services.

Clearly, we have plenty to do in returning to our work in the private sector, but there's also more to do in partnership with the administration who has graciously granted all CDFIs varying amounts of money to support our range of initiatives.

It is our hope we can partner with and set an example for larger institutions to demonstrate the concrete ways to support diversity, combat inequality and truly make a difference for underserved communities in the United States. Longer term, we hope to create an anchor program to perennially serve these causes. The work does not simply stop at loaning money to businesses in need; we must find ways to educate, mentor, and ensure these businesses and entrepreneurs, who are looking to make a real, positive impact, are supported. We will continue to champion communities that need representation and use our platform to get others involved as well.

Entering 2022, our business is stronger than ever. And while we have worked many long hours and sleepless nights over the last eighteen plus months, I have never been more invigorated by our mission or more convinced in our ability to make a difference where it matters. I would be remiss if I did not once again acknowledge all those who have shared in this endeavor, most of whom will not get the public recognition they deserve for devoting themselves to our cause these many months and going forward. Together, we are proving every day that it's possible to do good for others while also still excelling financially. Thank you for supporting us in that worthwhile mission.

Saludos Cordiales,

Eric A. Donnelly

