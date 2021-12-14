Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Doubles Network Size of Affordable ACA Plan Offering

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) in 2022 is adding AMITA Health's Cook County providers and hospitals to one of its HMO offerings for those shopping for coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) open enrollment period now through January 15, 2022.

The addition of AMITA Health will expand the Blue FocusCareSM Network to more than 6,000 health care professionals and 22 hospitals for members to choose from.

"We're excited to announce this new arrangement that gives Cook County residents additional options for quality, cost-effective health care," said Brian Snell, divisional senior vice president Illinois Markets for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. "AMITA Health's seven hospitals and more than 3,000 professionals in Cook County mean those choosing Blue Cross can have additional access to care close to where they live and work."

"AMITA Health is pleased to expand access to affordable health care coverage through the Illinois Health Insurance Marketplace by adding Blue FocusCareSM as a new option for Cook County Residents," said Dana Gilbert, vice president, payor relations and contracting for AMITA Health.

To learn more about BCBSIL individual and family plans for those under 65 who are not insured through their employer, please visit ShopBlueIL.com. ACA open enrollment for individual and family plans continues through January 15, 2022. People who want coverage starting January 1, 2022 need to enroll by December 15, 2021.

