Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Enhances Its Pioneering Social Responsibility Initiatives by Enabling the Non-Profit Camp Kita to Further Its Mission to Support Children Impacted by Suicide As a mission-driven company, Alexandria establishes a new social responsibility pillar to address America's growing mental health crisis, with a focus on helping children cope with the loss of a parent or family member to suicide

/PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, continues to expand its visionary and far-reaching social responsibility efforts to drive forward solutions to society's most pressing challenges with the establishment of a new social responsibility pillar to address suicide, one of the 10 leading causes of death among all age groups in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each year, an estimated 285,000 people become close survivors of a suicide loss, and as many as 12,000 children face the tragedy of losing a parent to suicide. In response, Alexandria has partnered with Camp Kita, a tuition-free summer camp for 8- to 17-year-olds who are impacted by the suicide of a parent or family member. Through a significant donation by

, the non-profit will have long-term access to 28 acres in

, to serve as the camp's future home. The property on Loon Pond will enable the organization to advance its mission-critical work to provide children who have endured this particularly difficult loss with a safe, supportive environment to come together and build connections; find hope through encounters with nature; acquire grief management tools;

ain confidence through shared experiences; and find their place within a large, resilient community of survivors.

"Alexandria is immensely proud to support Camp Kita in its deep commitment to children who have suffered the devastating loss of a family member to suicide," said Joseph Hakman, co-chief operating officer and chief strategic transactions officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "The staggering numbers of survivors of suicide loss underscore the importance of organizations working to provide professional bereavement support tailored to this age group. We are honored to play a part in helping the non-profit establish a home that will enable it to grow its program and advance its mission."

"We are profoundly grateful to Joel Marcus and the entire Alexandria family for their tremendous support of Camp Kita," said Morgan Mosher, co-founder of Camp Kita. "As survivors of parental suicide, my siblings and I started Camp Kita to provide young people with a nurturing environment where they can connect with others who have shared a similar loss. We founded Camp Kita in 2013 and it has grown significantly in recent years, and so too has our need for a location of our own. With this beautiful property, we now have a dedicated space that allows us to expand our programming, host more campers, enhance the camp experience and ultimately make an even greater impact on the lives of children who have lost a family member to suicide."

Camp Kita expects to host campers at its new home in the summer of 2023, which will mark the organization's 10th anniversary. The non-profit launched a three-year fundraising campaign this month with the goal to raise $1 million, which will help ensure it can continue to provide its campers a tuition-free weeklong program and cover expenses associated with operating and maintaining the property. The non-profit envisions its new camp location as a gathering place where like-minded organizations and individuals working within the area of mental health can convene to advance a shared mission.

Alexandria aligns every aspect of its mission-driven business and visionary social responsibility efforts to advance human health and enhance the quality of people's lives. The company supports and partners with leading regional and national non-profit organizations to create long-term, scalable solutions to the most persistent societal challenges. Its initiative to support children who have lost a parent or other family member to suicide is the latest addition to Alexandria's bedrock social responsibility pillars, which include aiming to address disease and other threats to human health, hunger and food insecurity, opioid addiction, deficiencies in support services for the military and their families, disparities in educational opportunities and homelessness.

For more details on the new site or to support Camp Kita, please visit campkita.com .

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $38.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 63.9 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 38.7 million RSF of operating properties and 4.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 8.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 12.0 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com .

About Camp Kita

As seen on NBC Nightly News , Camp Kita is a summer bereavement camp open to children ages 8-17 who are survivors of a loved one's suicide. Held in an idyllic traditional camp setting in Maine, the camp provides all the quintessential experiences of a rural summer camp. In addition, the camp provides clinical professionals who lead small peer support sessions and offer 24/7 trauma support. The camp is tuition free for all campers. For more information, please visit campkita.com .

