Wood Partners Unveils Latest Luxury Community in Durham, N.C.: Alta Davis

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community—Alta Davis—in Durham, North Carolina.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners)

Situated at 615 Corbett Street, Alta Davis features 403 units across seven multi-level buildings, offering studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from. With the community's prime location just minutes away from Research Triangle Park (RTP), the nation's largest research park, as well as the Imperial Center Business Park and Perimeter Park, residents have direct access to more than 65,000 jobs from some of today's leading companies. Key employers in the area include IBM, Credit Suisse, Cisco, Lenovo, Fujifilm and numerous organizations in the science and technology industries.

"As the Durham area continues to experience tremendous growth, Wood Partners is excited to debut Alta Davis as the city's newest luxury living community," said Caitlin Shelby, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "With the continued emergence of new employment opportunities and ongoing development of the city itself, Alta Davis' location provides residents with ample opportunity to enjoy all that Durham has to offer, within minutes of their front door."

Each of Alta Davis' apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, designer two-toned walls and an abundance of natural light to provide residents with a calming, luxurious place to call home. Additional luxury finishes include stainless GE appliance packages, white quartz countertops with farmhouse sinks, subway tile backsplash throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, large soaking tubs, wood-style plank flooring and in-unit washer and dryer sets.

Alta Davis will also feature a range of attractive amenities for residents to enjoy, including a saltwater pool with tanning ledges and poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen with poolside grills and an on-site pet run and spa. The community's Club Room also houses a 24/7 fitness center with private yoga studio, a resident café and a co-working area featuring a conference room and micro-offices.

Within minutes of the community, residents have easy access to Interstates 40, 540 and NC-147, making travel throughout the Triangle region a breeze. In addition, residents can sample local cuisine from world-renowned chefs, as well as Durham's growing list of breweries and local parks optimal for enjoying the city's beauty.

Alta Davis is managed by Wood Residential. Visit www.altadavis.com for more information or to submit a leasing inquiry.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact:

Nick Fischer

nick.fischer@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wood Partners