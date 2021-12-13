Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Pfizer Inc.

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Pfizer Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Arena (Nasdaq: ARNA), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction Pfizer.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/arena-pharmaceuticals-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Arena's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Arena shareholders will receive only $100 per share in an all-cash transaction for a total equity value of approximately $6.7 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Arena by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Arena accepts a superior bid. Arena insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Arena's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Arena.

If you own Arena common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/arena-pharmaceuticals-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP