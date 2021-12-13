BEST Pump and Flow Makes Wounded Warrior Project The Real Winner From Their First Place Bar-B-Que Win, Thanks To Daniel Energy Partners BEST Pump and Flow with Daniel Energy Partners donates $30,000 prize money to Wounded Warrior Project

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading oilfield equipment manufacturer, BEST Pump and Flow, recently competed and won Overall Grand Champion in the Daniel Energy Partners 4th Annual Permian Basin BBQ Cook Off on Sept 30th, 2021. The event was organized and hosted by Daniel Energy Partners and sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. The event took place in Midland, TX and was attended by over 1,800 attendees. Included in the attendance were over 270 Oilfield Service/Capital Equipment Manufacturers/Midstream Companies and 56 Exploration and Production operators. The event featured 54 competitive cooking teams.

BEST Pump and Flow

"We were excited to see such a great turnout for this event, which is a signal of the current activity and health of the Energy Market as a whole," said John Daniel, the founder and CEO of Daniel Energy Partners. "Like many industries, ours has seen its ups and downs, but in a post-COVID environment, demand is strong and our services are needed now more than ever." John also commented, "This event is more about getting the great people of our industry together for a good cause."

Daniel Energy Partners agreed to donate $30,000 to the charity of choice of the Overall Grand Champion of the 4th Annual Permian Basin BBQ Cook Off. The Overall Grand Championship was won by BEST Pump and Flow and they selected the Wounded Warrior Project as their non-profit of choice.

"Daniel Energy Partners put on a great event and we are proud of our guys who put in a ton of work to pull off a great victory," said Jason Nelms, President of BEST Pump and Flow. "Several of our employees are veterans, or family members are veterans, and it was a simple decision of our company to get behind the Wounded Warrior Project and the work they are doing," commented Jason.

About BEST Pump and Flow

Beginning over 50 years ago in 1968 as BEST Swivel, the name alone set a standard for how their products would perform in the oilfield service industry. Today, BEST Pump and Flow is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX and operates a state of the art manufacturing campus with multiple plants totaling over 200,000 square feet including in-house engineering, robotic machining, state-of-the-art test cells, and quality control. BEST manufactures equipment for the oilfield service industry such as Frac Pumps, Fluid Ends, Power Ends, Expendables, Flowline Products and Large Bore Manifold Systems. www.bestpumpandflow.com

About Daniel Energy Partners

Daniel Energy Partners (DEP) is known industry wide as the leading field research firm in the Oilfield Services Sector. Their extensive experience, vast network, and boots-on-the-ground approach to research provides real time data for their clients and the industry as a whole. DEP provides market intelligence and consulting services and annually hosts the THRIVE Energy Conference and the Permian Basin BBQ Cook Off. www.danielep.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BEST Pump and Flow