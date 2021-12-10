Seagis Property Group Acquires 10-Acre Site with Plans to Build 199,615 SF Warehouse Adjacent Port Everglades, FL

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 10-acre industrial property located at 1700 Eller Drive in Hollywood, FL (Broward County). Seagis plans to build a 199,615 SF warehouse building that is 36' clear with 32 dock doors, 172 car parking spaces, and 45 trailer parking spaces. The development will increase the Company's South Florida portfolio to 111 buildings and 6 million square feet.

1700 Eller Drive

"We are excited to announce our first development project in South Florida. 1700 Eller Drive is one of the most strategically located industrial properties in all South Florida as it is adjacent to Port Everglades, within a mile of Fort Lauderdale International Airport, and immediately accessible to I-595/I-95," said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 12.1 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

