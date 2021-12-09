Applied Intelligence Company, Scryb Inc., Commences Trading on CSE

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Scryb Inc. ("Scryb" or the "Company") (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (Frankfurt: EIY2) is pleased to announce the commencement of its first day of trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "SCYB". The pronunciation of Scryb is /skraɪb/, ("scribe"), and is a combination of "scry", meaning to predict, and "scribe" meaning to diligently document, two key components of the Company's methodologies and platform technology.

"I'd like to thank our team and shareholders for their patience and tremendous support in bringing Scryb to market," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Scryb Inc. "We are very excited to commence this new stage of the Company's growth and vision."

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

The Scryb team is excited to share more about ongoing engagements, technical capabilities and its vision for commercial expansion. SubScryb to receive the latest updates at: www.scryb.ai , and for more info/news, please visit our website at: http://scryb.ca.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

