RaySearch receives large RayStation order in China for carbon ion treatment planning RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces a large order for the treatment planning system RayStation®* by Lanzhou Ion Therapy Co, LTD, a Chinese manufacturer of accelerator systems for carbon ion therapy.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon ion therapy is a highly advanced radiation therapy technique that can be effective for complex tumors which are difficult to treat with conventional methods. The market for carbon ion therapy is gaining momentum in China with several facilities either under construction, or in a planning phase.

Lanzhou Ion Therapy Co, LTD (LANITH), located in the city of Lanzhou, specializes in the development and installation of medical devices using carbon ions and other heavy ions. LANITH has now chosen RayStation to ensure maximum dose precision and workflow efficiency

The order includes RayStation licenses for three new carbon ion therapy facilities in China. The full RayStation installation includes modules for both carbon ion pencil beam scanning and for conventional photon therapy planning.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch, says: "RaySearch's strategy is to be at the forefront of advancements in cancer treatments and we are the clear market leader for treatment planning for carbon ion therapy worldwide. I am proud to partner with Lanzhou Ion Therapy Co, LTD to make sure that their cancer patients in China gain access to the most sophisticated and advanced technology."

The total order value amounts to MEUR 5.6 (approximately MSEK 56), including a five-year service contract, and the execution of the order is dependent on NMPA market clearance.

This information is information that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 3:30 pm CET on December 6, 2021.

About Lanzhou Ion Therapy Co, LTD

Founded in April 2002, Lanzhou Ion Therapy Co, LTD is a subsidiary of the Institute of Modern Physics (IMP) at the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS). LANITH specializes in the development and application of medical devices for use in heavy ion therapy. The corporation is located in city of Lanzhou in the Ganzu province of northwestern China. More information is available at kejintj.com/en/.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets worldwide its treatment planning system RayStation® and next-generation oncology information system RayCare®*. The latest additions to RaySearch's product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analysis system (OAS) that cancer clinics can use to collect, structure and analyze data. The treatment control system (TCS) RayCommand® is designed as a link between the treatment machine and the systems for dose planning and oncology information. RaySearch software is used in about 2,600 clinics in over 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayStation

RayStation® is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Torbjörn Wingårdh, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)72 582 55 63

torbjorn.wingardh@raysearchlabs.com

